Scoot McNairy Drops Millions on a 1920s Gothic Chateau

Though he already owns a 25-acre ranch in his home state of Texas, John Marcus “Scoot” McNairy has now settled into another residence in the South Pasadena city of Los Angeles. Records reveal the ever-busy TV and film actor—probably best known for his roles in Argo, 12 Years a Slave, Gone Girl, True Detective, Godless and Narcos—acquired the whimsical French chateau-inspired home back in June 2023 from husband-and-wife real estate team George Sokolow and Matty Hurtado-Sokolow, paying just over $3.2 million.

Reportedly built way back in the mid-1920s for Dr. Elwood Webb at a cost of around $20,000—and previously occupied by L.A.-based fashion designer Cesar De La Parra, who sold the place to the Sokolows for $1.9 million in 2006—the updated home features five bedrooms and six baths filtered across nearly 5,800 square feet of multi-level living space adorned with white oak hardwood floors, coved ceilings, built-ins, ornate millwork and eight fireplaces.

Resting on a gated and ivy-covered parcel of land spanning almost a half-acre, the stately red brick and mansard-roof structure is fronted by a two-car garage topped by a slate-floored guesthouse with its own bedroom, bath, kitchen and pot belly gas stove. There’s also an artist’s studio equipped with a bath.

An arched entryway leads into a soaring atrium-like foyer topped by a glass ceiling and displaying a wrought iron-railed staircase and statued water fountain. From there, a fireside living room has picture windows and a private balcony overlooking sweeping views of the Colorado Street Bridge and San Gabriel Mountains. Other highlights include a study embellished with vintage built-ins, formal dining room boasting parquet floors and French doors spilling out to a Juliette balcony, and remodeled yet old-world kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, a center island, high-end appliances and access to a wood deck ideal for al fresco dining alongside a waterfall.

Upstairs is an office/sitting room, along with two en-suite bedrooms separated by a sky-lit mezzanine balcony; and all the way down on the lower level is an entertainment space that comes complete with a restored ballroom sporting eight sets of original French doors leading out to a large balcony, plus a family room, wet bar and cedar-lined wine cellar. Rounding it all out: lushly landscaped grounds hosting meandering pathways and an additional waterfall that empties into into a spa.

In addition to his newly acquired South Pasadena getaway, McNairy—who also has appeared in ads for TX Whiskey and also works as a producer—has long maintained a primary residence in Brenham, Texas, about 100 miles east of Austin, which he picked up back in 2010 after he relocated from Los Angeles.

