Get fit: Schwinn exercise gear is deeply discounted at Amazon this Presidents' Day weekend
One amazing thing about beginning a fitness journey is that there is really no wrong moment to start. Whether you needed a month to ease into the new year or are looking to upgrade equipment after a strong start on that resolution, Presidents' Day is the perfect time to get browsing — retailers everywhere are discounting nearly everything and we are the beneficiaries!
Schwinn, one of the more popular brands of fitness equipment, just dropped the prices of a number of big-ticket items from bikes to ellipticals. If the pandemic caused you to cancel your gym membership, or if you'd like to supplement your gym routine with at-home workouts, the following five items are worth consideration. We've linked the biggest discounts ahead, but it would be well worth it to peruse everything Schwinn has to offer at Amazon all weekend.
Schwinn Upright Bike Series
The small but mighty stationary bike offers 16 levels of magnetic resistance, offering appropriate challenges for beginners, seasoned bikers and everyone in between. Its 5.5" LCD offers 13 workout programs and thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, you can set and monitor your growth with in-app tracking tools. "The bike is a great buy for the price. With other products you are paying for subscriptions. If you are creative with your workouts, this bike can give you everything and then some," wrote one satisfied customer.
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Though it doesn't feature actual bells or whistles, this model ups the ante in sleekness and extras, like a classic LCD console monitor that shows heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs, and foot pedals featuring SPD construction (i.e., the ability to "lock on" to a pair of biking cleats) on one side and toe cages on the other. Writes someone who said it was their best purchase of 2021: "I love this bike! I’ve used it nearly daily for the last four months, and it is awesome. It’s plenty adjustable and fits my 6'6" husband just as well as it fits my 5’ son."
Schwinn Fitness 411 Compact Elliptical Machine
If you're in the market for a machine that'll work your upper and lower body simultaneously, an ellipitical machine is for you. With the 411, you can have a global adventure from home thanks to 50 built-in worldwide routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed. (Keep in mind, you'll need the Explore the World subscription.) Additional features include 16 levels of resistance and built-in media rack and water bottle holder. "I really like this elliptical! It’s just the right size for my small basement gym with low drop ceiling. Installation was fairly easy and product came pre-lubed. Highly recommend this product if you are looking for a good home cardio workout," says one fan.
Schwinn Fitness 430 Elliptical
If you're serious about meeting health and fitness milestones, this elliptical boasts a capability to track individual goals though 22 preset workout program. Create up to nine profiles, save eight heart rates and set up fitness tests for two. "This has to be the best value for you dollar thats out there," raved one shopper. "This is as good as the professional gym equipment I've used in the past. It's heavy and balanced and levels your foot while you use it. I love the multitude of workout options and tracking and the ability to set the incline. I would give this 20 stars if I could. This one is the real deal and a fantastic addition to my home gym."
Schwinn Fitness 470 Elliptical
The 470 will also require the Explore the World subscription to access the international paths, but this Bluetooth-enabled machine tracks and monitors progress that you can see from a blue backlit LCD system. "A definite choice," wrote someone, adding that "I liked everything. The product arrived packaged and in good condition. No damage to the outer box or parts inside. Me and my friend put it together easy. The instructions well written and easy to follow ... I am very very pleased. no noise or squeaking. Very top quality machine."
