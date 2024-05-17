Go to 'school' this summer to learn pasture and grazing management

How land is managed is becoming increasingly important. Storms are happening with increasing frequency and intensity. If land is over-grazed, over-planted and nutrients removed, a Dust Bowl could emerge.

To help prevent these scenarios, the Richland County Pasture & Grazing School Series was developed. Partners are Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD), United States Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS), Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council.

The series is designed for anyone interested in pasture and grazing management. The series is broken into three parts. People can attend all three workshop parts or pick and choose the ones that best meets needs and interests.

The Women for the Land Learning Circle on June 15 will be one of the Pasture and Grazing School workshops held this summer.

The series schedule is:

Field Day for Plain Growers: June 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Fire Station Pavilion, 11 N. Delaware St., Shiloh

Women for the Land Learning Circle: June 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Shady Lane Alpacas, 3073 Gass Road, Mansfield

The cost per workshop is $10, and lunch and a grazing stick are included. Registration for each workshop is requested by June 11.

Pastures for Profit Grazing School: July 23 and 25, 6-9 p.m., Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave.,

Mansfield. Pasture Walk: July 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Eisenhauer Farm, 7146 Guthrie Road, Shiloh.

The cost for Pastures for Profit Grazing School is $30 per person and includes a light dinner July 23 and 25, a grazing stick and USB with the course materials. Registration is requested by July 19.

Registration or more information on the Richland County Pasture and Grazing School Series is available at richlandswcd.net or by calling 419-747-8688.

