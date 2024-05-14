What School Subjects Do You Need in High School?

The subjects you study in high school should allow you to graduate, but you’ll also want classes that will prepare you for college and for life as an adult.

Medically reviewed by Bethany Hernandez Parks, EdD

Picking high school courses is an exciting process. Core high school subjects like math, science, and language arts are required, but a range of others can be selected. Finally being given more of a choice in what a student studies can be freeing, but also may feel overwhelming, confusing, or stressful.

What courses are best? There's no one right path. First, consider what is needed to graduate. Then, take a look at your options.

Parents and teens can work together to choose school subjects that not only engage their interests but also have their future plans and goals in mind.

For example, students who want to go to college may be required to take more years of a foreign language or other classes required by the schools they are interested in. A student who is interested in pursuing a career in construction may want to take an industrial arts class.

Read on to learn more about selecting courses in high school.

Parents / Nusha Ashjaee

What School Subjects Are Offered in High School?

Most high schools offer the same basic school subjects: Math, language arts, foreign language, science, social studies, health, and physical education (PE).

However, the exact courses may vary dramatically from school to school. Different high schools—even within the same district—often have different course offerings or special programs. If possible, choose the local high school that provides the programs and classes that best suit your needs and passions.

Below is a list of the most common school subjects. However, individual schools may offer a range of specialized classes, such as mindfulness or engineering.







High School Subjects

Literature or Language Arts

Speech and Debate

Writing or Composition

Algebra

Algebra II

Geometry

Statistics

Trigonometry or Calculus

Biology (typically has advanced class options)

Chemistry (typically has advanced class options)

Earth or Space Sciences

Physics (typically has advanced class options)

Economics

Geography

US Government

US History

World History

Foreign Language, such as Spanish, French, Japanese, Chinese, Arabic, and German

Physical Education and Health

Arts, such as Music, Photography, Drawing, or Ceramics

Computer Applications, Graphic Design, or Web Design

Business

Law

Cooking and other life skills

Physical Education

Psychology

Trade field studies such as Auto Mechanics, Woodworking, or Nursing

Personal Finance









School Subjects You Need to Graduate

Ideally, teens should start high school with a basic plan of the classes they will need to take to graduate. Every state has different requirements for obtaining a high school diploma, and each school varies greatly in what it offers to give kids a chance to fulfill them. Different schools also vary in the number of classes students take each year.

The school's guidance department can help students understand the graduation requirements and how their coursework aligns with them.

English language arts

Studying the English language and literature is an important part of high school for every student, regardless of their post-school plans. In addition to studying important pieces of literature, English classes teach teens about writing, reading, and speaking.

Most states require four years of English or language arts classes. Colleges require four years of English for admission. The main English classes in high school include:

Literature

Speech

Writing or Composition

Mathematics

In high school, students dig into several different types of math. Algebra and geometry are required at most high schools, and students may choose to take advanced math classes if they are offered.

Most states require three or four years of math coursework in high school. The main math classes in high school include:

Algebra

Algebra II

Geometry

Statistics

Trigonometry or Calculus

Science

Basic life sciences (biology) and physical sciences (chemistry and physics) are required at most high schools. These classes often include lab components that allow students to perform hands-on experiments.

Most states require two to three years of science coursework in high school. These may include:

Biology (typically has advanced class options)

Chemistry (typically has advanced class options)

Earth or Space sciences

Physics (typically has advanced class options)

Social studies and history

Understanding the past and how the world works is important for young adults. In high school, students will study history and government and learn about how social studies affects their lives.

Most states require three to four years of social studies coursework in high school, including:

Economics

Geography

US Government

US History

World History

Foreign languages

Learning a second language is important in today's global world. While many high schools offer foreign language courses, only 11 states require students to take a foreign language course.

High school students can fill these requirements by learning the basics of at least one foreign language. They may also be able to choose to take advanced classes to learn more.

Common languages offered in high school include:

French

Japanese

Mandarin Chinese

Spanish

Other possible language offerings include Russian, Latin, American Sign Language, Arabic, and German.

Physical education and health

Physical education and health classes can teach high schoolers how to care for their bodies' fitness, health, and nutritional needs. These courses often touch on the following:

Mental health

Sexual health

Making healthy choices about drugs, alcohol, and nicotine.

Many states require at least one unit of PE and health to graduate. Other states offer these subjects as electives.

Related: Does Your Teen's School Start Too Early?

School Subjects for College Preparation

Students planning to go to college should consider how colleges will look at their courses during the application process. Grade point average (GPA) is important, but coursework should also demonstrate academic rigor.

When planning, it can be helpful to balance standard high school courses with some that are more challenging. Additionally, students can do this—and even get a head start on college—by taking advanced placement (AP) or college-level classes.

AP classes

AP classes are more rigorous courses that teach subjects at an introductory college level. Some of the most common AP courses that are available include:

Calculus AB

US History

English Literature

Biology

Statistics

Chemistry

African American Studies

Psychology

Students who take AP classes have the option to take an AP test in the spring. If they get a certain score, they can get credit for the course at many colleges.

College credit courses

Many high schools offer opportunities to gain college credit through various programs. Your child's academic advisor, teachers, or counseling department can inform them about such offerings.

These may be online or in-person classes through programs offered by colleges and universities, and a professor or a high school teacher may teach them. Dual-credit programs allow students to fulfill their high school requirements while obtaining some college credits free of charge.

Related: The Best Gap Year Programs for After High School

School Subject Electives

In addition to the basic classes, there are usually plenty of opportunities to take electives in various areas of study. These can not only broaden a student's academic knowledge but also teach them valuable life skills and inspire their career aspirations.

In some cases, a student may be given the freedom to choose one class from a select group of options required in the school's curriculum. In others, a student may have room in their schedule to choose to study something simply based on their interests and goals.

Examples of elective classes may include:

Arts, such as music, photography, fashion design, painting, theater, dance, or ceramics

Computer applications, graphic design, or web design

Business

Law

Student government

Forensic science

Cooking and other life skills

Physical education

Psychology

Sports medicine

Trade field studies such as auto mechanics, welding, or nursing

Personal finance or business

Students on a vocational track may be able to gain some hands-on learning in fields such as metalworks and woodworking. Many schools even offer the opportunity to gain certificates or licenses that will help them in their future careers.









Key Takeaways

Choosing high school classes requires planning both as a student enters school and throughout their high school experience. The right classes are challenging and engaging but not unrealistically rigorous or overwhelming.





An ideal schedule can help a student succeed, enjoy learning, and have a good academic experience while preparing them for their future plans, whatever they may be. Have your teen set up a meeting with their school counselor if they need any help.







Related: 10 Social Issues and Problems That Trouble Today's Teens

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.