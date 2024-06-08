Schedule: The final day of Riverfest 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Discover. Celebrate. Riverfest! This year’s Riverfest is coming to a close.

Below is a list of events you can find at Riverfest on Saturday.

Schedule

All day

Riverfest Photo Contest

Register to win cash prizes in seven different categories by submitting photos of this year’s Riverfest. Click here to register. This contest runs through June 8.

All day

50/50 Raffle

Here is your chance to win big at Riverfest. The winner takes 50% of the total jackpot, and the net proceeds benefit Wichita Festivals, Inc. This raffle is only for those ages 21 and up. Ticket sales end June 8. The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. on June 8.

Kansas Wildlife and Parks is stocking the river! Riverfest attendees will get to fish on the east side of the river between the Douglas and Lewis Street bridges. All fishing equipment will be provided, but you can bring your own equipment if you prefer.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Riverfest Gravel Grinder

“It’s a 20-mile ride and a 40-mile race. Online registration is now closed, but you can still register on-site 7 AM to 8 AM day of the event. Awards to the Top 3 Men and Top 3 Women in the 40-Mile Open Category. Brought to you by Central Power Systems and Crossland Construction,” reads the Riverfest website.

11 a.m.

Bike Parade

“Calling all bikes, trikes, scooters, wagons, wheelchairs, and strollers, and to get gussied up in the hopes of winning prizes for best bike styling,” reads the Riverfest website. “Enter at the South Gate Entrance. Let your imagination run wild and decorate your bike and yourself for the competition.”

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wichita Habitat Panel Build

Help construct wall panels necessary to build an entire home! Once the panels are built, stop by and sign your name on a stud, patient part of a design board, or sign up for future Wichita Habitat builds. Free to contribute! This event runs through June 8.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Riverfest Classic Car Show

Head to the Century II Exhibition Hall to check out the hottest classic and custom cars at Riverfest.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Helicopter Rides

Lift off in a helicopter above Wichita! Tickets are $50 with your Riverfest button. Rides will be available through June 8.

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kids Corner and Inflatables

Bring the whole family! Kids can enjoy inflatables, bubble shows, balloon twisting, and more, all free with a Riverfest button. No button is required for children 5 and under. The Kids Corner will be available for the duration of Riverfest behind the Old Library by the South Gate entrance.

11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Quantum Credit Union Food Court

Vendors of all kinds will be lined up at Century II every day of Riverfest. Attendees will need to purchase tickets for the food court. Click here to find this year’s vendor menus.

“Artists celebrate the iconic views around Wichita at the 3rd Annual Riverfest Plein Air event,” reads the Riverfest website.

Head to the Arkansas River to enjoy a narrated cruise in downtown Wichita. Rides are free with your Riverfest button! These tours will run through June 8.

Get out on the river by heading to the boat dock and taking a paddleboat or kayak out for a spin. All you need is your Riverfest button. This activity will be available through June 8.

You have 90 minutes or less to build a river-worthy vessel out of cardboard, duct tape, pool noodles, and a box cutter. Are you up for the challenge? You can find the event under the Douglas Street bridge. There is no team size limit, but one person above the age of 12 must ride in the vessel. There will be awards for the fastest time, best design, and most spectacular sinking. The launch is at 3 p.m.

The carnival, which features everything from a Ferris wheel to a tilt-a-whirl, will be available in the parking lot just southeast of the Hyatt. Ride tickets can be purchased in the area. Admission is free with a Riverfest button or $4 per person without. Open every day of Riverfest.

Ticket prices:

Single tickets: $4

Family Pack (10 tickets): $35

Super Saver (30 tickets): $100

Armbands: $33 per person Good for either one afternoon (2–6 p.m.) or one evening (6–10 p.m.)



Kool & The Gang take the Kennedy Plaza Stage Saturday night. Catch Rudy Love and DJ Carbon kicking things off.

Schedule:

5:45-6:45 p.m. – DJ Carbon

7:15-8:30 p.m. – Rudy Love

9-10:30 p.m. – Kool & The Gang

The fireworks finale will be shot from the west bank of the river between the Lewis Street Bridge and the Douglas Street Bridge. Viewing will be along the east side of the Arkansas River from Lewis/Waterman to 1st Street Bridge. Bring a chair or a blanket!

11 p.m.

Gates Close

Gates to Riverfest close at 11 p.m.

General information

Admission

To get into Riverfest, you need to purchase a Riverfest button. Buttons are available at the Wichita Festivals Inc. office, at a local QuikTrip, or at any Riverfest entrance. Be sure to wear it at all times.

2024 Riverfest Adult Button (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

2024 Riverfest Child Button (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Download the Riverfest app to access everything Riverfest right at your fingertips, including their interactive map.

Parking

Make sure you know where you’re going when parking for Riverfest. Most parking will take place at/around Century II. An interactive map is available through Downtown Wichita. Consider carpooling, additional ride services, or public transportation.

The Care Station & First Aid offers attention to minor first aid needs as well as a diaper-changing area and breast-feeding area. The station will be available every day at Riverfest. Open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Bicycle Valet will be available every day at Riverfest. Times vary depending on the day. The service is free and is stationed at the Waco Extension on the east side every day of Riverfest. Open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Dos

You must wear your Riverfest button . Your button is your admission ticket to nine days of fun. Nearly all events are free with your button, but only if you’re wearing it.

Provide ample time for bag checks . All bags, purses, etc., will be checked for your safety.

Be prepared for the weather. Remember to wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes.

Stay hydrated. Remember a sealed or empty water bottle that you may refill at the festival.

Be courteous. Remember to be courteous to other festival attendees so they’ll have as much fun as you do.

Check the Riverfest Lost & Found. If you lose any items, be sure to check the lost and found. Visit 444 E. William from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday or call 316-267-2817.

Don’ts

Don’t leave anything behind . Any items, including blankets, tarps, and other personal belongings, left on the banks of the Arkansas River or in other festival areas overnight will be picked up and discarded.

Don’t bring pets . Pets are not allowed inside the festival area (in accordance with Wichita City Ordinance Sec. 6.04.055).

Don’t bring outside food and drink . Outside food/drink and even coolers are prohibited inside the festival area.

Don’t ride bicycles , skateboards, scooters, etc. These modes of transportation are not allowed inside festival areas.

Don’t bring weapons. Weapons of any kind are prohibited within the festival.

For more information, head to WichitaRiverfest.com.

