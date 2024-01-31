The UK’s best A-roads to embrace the dying art of driving for pleasure

The Military Road connecting Chale to Freshwater Bay on the Isle of Wight is one of many memorable drives in the UK - Getty

The Military Road on the Isle of Wight is one of the most scenic drives on the British Isles, but new photographs reveal its future is under threat.

A drone image shows that the road is now just metres away from the cliff edge, prompting fears that it may one day have to be rerouted.

With cliffs tumbling to the sea on one side, and verdant farmland forming the Isle of Wight AONB to the other, the 11-mile road is often labelled as one of the most beautiful in the country.

It was constructed as part of a defence network in 1860, connecting barracks with forts, and was privately owned for 70 years before being donated to the Isle of Wight Council for public use. At that time, it was still just a narrow track, but now it forms the main road that fringes the southern coast of the island.

For now, local authorities say the road is safe to remain open. If you drive from east to west you will experience the finest views; the best bit comes towards the end, when the road straightens out and presents a sweeping perspective of the white cliffs of Freshwater Bay.

However, if you’d rather take on a slightly less precarious drive, here are nine other ideas, from a weave through the South Downs to an epic stretch of Scotland’s North Coast 500.

A272: Time travel through the South Downs

Starts: Winchester, Hampshire

Ends: Heathfield, East Sussex

Length: 86 miles

If it’s steep ascents, tight bends or tumbling cliffs you’re after, the A272 isn’t for you. This is a thinking driver’s A-road, passing through the sleepy villages and evergreen valleys of the South Downs, and along well-maintained roads that – if tackled at the right time – you’ll have all to yourself.

The A272 hasn’t succumbed to the same dual-carriageway-isation that many others have, meaning you will find a drive that has changed very little since open-top classic cars cruised about a century ago. It has something of a cult following: the Dutchman Pieter Boogart has written an entire book dedicated to the road, called ‘A272 – An Ode to a Road’.

Eat/stay here: Stop off at The Horse Guards Inn, just off the A272 in the village of Tillington. The 350-year-old pub brims with homely character, from the fudge at the bar to the three rooms with exposed beams, and as much wonkiness you’d expect from a building this age. Doubles from £110. Plan a trip to the South Downs with our guide.

A57: The Snake Pass to the High Peaks

Starts: Glossop, Derbyshire

Ends: Ladybower Reservoir, Derbyshire

Length: 12 miles

Snaking across the Pennines, this stretch of the A57 was once the primary way to travel from Manchester to Sheffield, but drivers are today directed along the Woodhead Pass to the north. The exhilarating Snake Pass remains the route of choice among leisure drivers and motorcyclists, rising from Glossop up to 1,680 feet (510 m) with blind bends and expansive views. At the end, the Ladybower Reservoir awaits.

Drive with caution: while the Snake Pass often ranks among the finest in the land, it is also a hot spot for harsh weather conditions and serious accidents.

Eat/stay here: A few miles away from the Snake Pass is the stone-built Samuel Fox Country Inn, which is also in close proximity to the tourist favourites of Castleton, Tideswell and Eyam. More a restaurant with rooms, there are four doubles where you will find a welcome slate of chocolates and fresh fruit; the two front rooms have fine views across Bradwell Edge. Doubles from £140.

Blind bends and expansive views: the Snake Pass - Getty

A591: Four lakes in under an hour

Starts: Keswick, Cumbria

Ends: Kendal, Cumbria

Length: 27 miles

The main artery through the Lake District National Park is without doubt one of the most beautiful in the land, hugging the eastern borders of Thirlmere, looping past Grasmere and Rydal Water and then bringing tantalising views through flickering trees of the northern waters of Windermere.

It is also officially the best A-road for the driving experience. In a study conducted in 2015, F1 track designer Hermann Tilke and physicist Dr Mark Hadley found that the road had the best balance of straights to bends (14:3) of any in the country. Now you know.

Eat/stay here: Set just off the A591, the Samling has stand-out views and immaculate rooms. But you’re here for the food, above all else. If you’re travelling for an occasion, opt for the taster menu in the main glass-walled restaurant (£115, seven courses). Doubles from £490. Plan the perfect holiday in the Lake District with our guide.

A537: The Cat and Fiddle Road

Starts: Macclesfield, Cheshire

Ends: Buxton, Derbyshire

Length: 12.5 miles

Dubbed the Cat and Fiddle Road, after the high-altitude pub at its summit (now a distillery, whisky shop and bar) the A537 is an adrenaline-fuelled drive, connecting the silk manufacturing town of Macclesfield with the spa town of Buxton. On a sunny day you will find motorcyclists zooming up this long, steep climb with its many hairpin bends.

You may be joined by some pedallers, too; it was used as part of the 2016 Tour of Britain, forming the highest climb of the race. However you travel the road, be sure to take it slow. It is often voted one of the most dangerous in Britain.

Eat/stay here: Settle the nerves at ​​No.6 The Square in Buxton, a popular tea room serving up divine cakes, with four bedrooms upstairs (doubles from £90).

The A894 crosses 'possibly the most photogenic bridge in the country' at Kylesku - Getty

A894: The most epic stretch of the North Coast 500

Starts: Skiag Bridge, Sutherland (Scotland)

Ends: Laxford Bridge, Sutherland (Scotland)

Length: 23 miles

The North Coast 500 – a loop around the northernmost corners of the Scottish Highlands – has in the past decade become a popular road trip in the UK. And arguably the most memorable stretch of the route is the A894, which spans the forgotten moonscape of Assynt and crosses possibly the most photogenic bridge in the country at Kylesku. This is a road to savour, with detours to the Eas a’Chual Aluinn waterfall (Britain’s highest) and brilliant walks in the Quinag mountain range.

Eat/stay here: The bijou Kylesku Hotel, located on a tiny peninsula, dates back to the 17th century, with stylish rooms and a kitchen serving up a menu of local seafood. All with views across Loch Glendhu. Doubles from £110. Plan the perfect holiday in Scotland with our expert itinerary.

A82: A Highland road fit for Bond

Starts: Glasgow, West Central Scotland

Ends: Inverness, Scottish Highlands

Length: 167 miles

Breathtaking views: the A82 - Getty

Once you have escaped the concrete sprawl of Glasgow, it doesn’t take long for the A82 to take the breath away. The road hugs the borders of Scotland’s two greatest lochs (Ness and Lomond) and carves through the Glencoe Valley – which is so scenic that the location scouts of the James Bond Skyfall film picked it for a driving sequence, near the peaks of Buachaille Etive Mor and Buachaille Etive Beag.

Eat/stay here: Book in at the Loch Ness Lodge, a faultless bed and breakfast right on the shores, serving the best breakfasts in Scotland and with loch views from every room. Doubles from £234.

A39: Sea views on the Atlantic Highway

Starts: Bath, Somerset

Ends: Fraddon, Cornwall

Length: 190 miles

While the A39 starts in Bath and passes Wells and Glastonbury, the Atlantic Highway proper begins in Barnstaple and hugs the coast all the way to Fraddon, near Newquay. Expect bays and beaches to the right and rolling farmland to the left, with occasional inland detours. This is a brilliant way to experience the quieter stretches of coast in Devon and Cornwall, often overlooked by the tourist crowds. Tintagel Castle, St Nectan’s Glen and Bude Sea Pool are among the highlights en route.

Eat/stay here: The Beach at Bude, set right above Summerleaze Beach, is a fine spot, particularly if you enjoy surfing or dipping your toes in the sea. Expect New England aesthetic meets beach-chic vibe, with a decked terrace at the heart. Doubles from £112. Plan the perfect holiday in Cornwall with our guide.

A4069: Hairpin bends on the Top Gear Road

Starts: Llandovery, Carmarthenshire (Wales)

Ends: Gwaun-Cae-Gurwen, Carmarthenshire (Wales)

Length: 20 miles

Enjoy unbroken views on the A4069 - Getty

After you depart Llangadog, rural Wales transforms into the rugged Brecon Beacons on the A4069, weaving a steep uphill route across the mountains. The views are long and unbroken, although you might find your progress halted by a gang of lost sheep or a tractor.

Still, it is regarded as one of the best driving roads in Wales, and is sometimes nicknamed ‘Top Gear Road’ after Jeremy Clarkson drove it in 2011. While the Tro Gwcw, or “cuckoo turn” bend is best enjoyed from north to south, the views of the Tywi Valley are arguably better if you drive from south to north.

Eat/stay here: If you are here for a longer stay in the Brecon Beacons, base yourself at the Felin Fach Griffin. Here you will find a roaring fire, plenty of dogs and a relaxed but stylish stay in an old country inn. Doubles from £115 per night. Plan the perfect holiday in Wales with our expert’s ultimate itinerary.

A2: Driving with giants on the Causeway Coast Road

Starts: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Ends: Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Length: 120 miles

The best way to experience Northern Ireland on four wheels. Starting in Northern Ireland’s biggest city, you will experience steep cliff-top drives, pass country parks, enter into Game of Thrones territory along the north coast, where you will come within a stone’s throw of the Giant’s Causeway.

The Causeway Coast Route ends in Derry-Londonderry, the only remaining walled city in the whole of Ireland. From here, you can continue the road trip for 1,600 miles through Ireland along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Eat/stay here: Built in 1897, the Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa is one of the most majestic spa hotels in the whole of Ireland. Located just on the beach, set in mature grounds with mountains to the other side, this is the epitome of traditional, turreted Baronial style. Doubles from £189.

