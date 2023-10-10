Scandinavian sleep method introduces new debate about whether or not to use a top sheet

As autumn arrives and colder temperatures approach, people are taking to TikTok to talk about the Scandinavian sleep method.

The method comes from the sleeping practises common in the region, and refers to the use of two comforters on the bed instead of one. The method is mostly recommended for people who share a bed with their partner, as a way to avoid playing tug of war with the covers in the middle of the night. Although Americans have been impressed with the idea, a new debate has since curfaced about whether or not a top sheet is needed for a good night’s sleep.

One woman from Sweden, Cecilia Blomdahl, recently posted a video to her TikTok page talking about the hacks she relies on for getting the best results, including hanging duvets and sheets outside to air them out.

As Blomdahl showed viewers how she makes her bed, she explained that, in America, there is typically a top sheet and a comforter on top, but that’s not something the Scandinavian sleep method utilises. Rather, she said she only uses a duvet and a duvet cover.

Many viewers took to her comments section to talk about how much they like using the method. “Visiting Finland right now and the hotel room has two duvets. I love it but hubby is convinced I want a divorce,” one commenter joked.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Two duvets was the best decision we made when we moved house!”

Blomdahl is not the only TikToker to post about this method. Erica Stolman Dowdy, an American, has also implemented the concept and shared it with her viewers in a video titled: “Implementing the Scandinavian sleep method,” in which she gave her bedroom a makeover.

After removing her comforter and replacing it with two twin-sized duvets, Dowdy said: “No top sheet. Those things are absolutely useless – getting rid of that.”

It was this specific piece of advice that ended up upsetting supporters of using a top sheet. “I have to have a top sheet because if I get hot, I still want to be covered! The monsters will get me otherwise….” one commenter explained.

“You lost me at no top sheet – just thinking about washing the comforters weekly is exhausting,” another commenter agreed.

However, other viewers agreed with Dowdy, as they argued they didn’t see the point in using a top sheet. “Who sleeps with a top sheet these days? Wash your quilt/bed covers weekly and you’re quilt every season, it’s so much nicer,” one person wrote.

Some people said they lived in warmer climates, and that was why they didn’t like the extra layer a top sheet provided.

“I hate top sheets lol. We live in Florida, too many layers with the top sheet. We use a fitted sheet and a quilt instead of a big comforter,” one person wrote.

The debate got so heated that Dowdy made a follow-up video, in which she echoed the same response. In the video, she said she was surprised the topic was so “controversial,” as her top sheet usually gets pushed to the bottom of the bed when she uses one.

For the people who were concerned about the hygiene behind not using a top sheet, Dowdy added that she washes her duvets regularly.