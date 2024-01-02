Use the Scandinavian Bed-Making Method and Never Fight Over a Blanket Again

These small but intentional changes in your bedroom can make all the difference.

Those that sleep with a partner understand the struggles that can come with it—blanket-hogging, tossing and turning, tangled top sheets, and the constant battle of differing desired temperatures. Partners will likely never fully agree on the perfect sleep method, but there's one bed-making technique that's gaining popularity with co-sleepers all over the world: the Scandinavian sleep method.

What Is the Scandinavian Sleep Method?

The Scandinavian sleep method is less about your physical sleeping habits and all about how you make your bed and design your sleep space. Americans who have visited the Scandinavian region (Sweden, Norway, and Denmark) are bringing back unique hacks to get the benefits of co-sleeping without the tug-of-war. Scandinavian influencers have also been sharing their best sleep advice, many of them going viral on social media. Here are just a few ways to improve your sleep with the Scandinavian sleep method.

Use Separate Duvets

Unlike the traditional American way of making a bed, where a single comforter is used for both partners, the Scandinavian technique calls for using two separate duvets, one for each partner. It's recommended to use down-filled duvets and cover them each with a matching duvet cover. According to the Sleep Foundation, couples often opt for two twin-size duvets or two twin XL duvets. These small duvets cover about half the bed and allow you to slightly overlap them in the center. This gives the appearance of one singular duvet. Be sure to tuck them at the bottom of the bed to keep them in place throughout the night.

Forgo the Top Sheet

A long-standing debate amongst many couples is whether a top sheet is necessary or not. The Scandinavian sleep method votes for the latter (though still includes the fitted sheet). Top sheets can get tangled and add another layer to pull back and forth between partners throughout the night. While it might be hard to say goodbye to something you've never slept without, try omitting your top sheet and see if you notice an improvement in your sleep.

Make It Pretty

While these bed-making methods might alter your bedroom design, there are still plenty of ways to make your bed match your desired aesthetic. Once you layer your two duvets, pull them back at the top of the bed as you would with a regular comforter. This gives you space to layer decorative pillows to create a cozy and plush feel. Add an ornamental throw over your duvets to tie it all together.

What Are the Benefits?

The main idea of the Scandinavian sleep method is to give each partner the power to choose how they sleep. With your own duvet, there's no reason to pull at and steal the other. The type of duvet insert and cover can also be based on each person's desired thickness and material to best regulate their body temperature throughout slumber. One partner shivering while the other is sweating is no longer an issue. There are also fewer disturbances for each partner if they run on different sleep schedules or if one gets up more often throughout the night.

And while many sleep issues can be solved by simply sleeping in different beds, you also miss out on the many benefits of co-sleeping. The Sleep Foundation reports that sleeping with a partner might reduce stress levels and promote better sleep.

"Bed-sharing with a loved one can release oxytocin, which is linked to improved emotional regulation, lower stress levels, and better well-being. In studies of happy couples, participants say that they value sleeping within easy reach of their partner and that sleeping together is comforting," notes The Sleep Foundation.

