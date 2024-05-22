This SC lakefront home has a record-high $12M price tag for the Upstate. See what it offers

A fully furnished house on 1.75 acres on a Lake Keowee peninsula was recently listed for just over $12 million.

Located at 132 Mountain Shore Trail in Six Mile, the house will break the record for most expensive house sold in Upstate South Carolina. The current record is held by Joan Herlong, who sold a 38-acre estate in Simpsonville in 2022 for $9 million.

The Lake Keowee property is listed by David Vandeputte, an agent in her firm, Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. Vandeputte described the property as “remarkable beauty, extraordinary view.”

The 9,600-square-foot house comes fully furnished.

The 9,600 square-foot house built in 2013 has three floors, all serviced by an elevator, six bedrooms, seven baths and can sleep 19 people. The floors are European white oak and ceilings and beams are of reclaimed wood.

The primary suite is located on the main floor and includes two closets, vanities and water closets as well as a washer and dryer hidden behind cabinet doors.

There are two ensuites on the upper level. All the bedrooms have water views.

The kitchen includes two eating areas. Plus, there is a dining room and outdoor eating areas.

On three sides of the property are 1,000 feet of shoreline, including a private sandy beach. There is a heated saltwater pool, hot tub and firepit. A 25-foot Barletta tri-toon boat and a 27-foot Cobalt bowrider come with the sale.

The outdoor kitchen includes a Wolf grill and Big Green Egg. The game room includes a pool table and sectional sofa. There is also a craft room, paneled office with a private balcony overlooking the lake, a wine cellar and tasting room.

The executive office has a patio overlooking the lake.

“All you really need to do is pack your clothes and toothbrush,” Vandeputte said. “These owners have built seven homes over the years and they perfected the process with this one; they’ve thought of everything.”

A covered porch overlooks the pool and Lake Keowee.

The house is located in the Cliffs at Keowee Springs, which offers members amenities in all seven Cliffs developments such as golf, dining, tennis, pickleball, hiking and workout facilities. Tom Fazio designed the gold course at Keowee Springs.

The Cliffs Communities cover 30,000 acres in Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina. The first development, Cliffs at Glassy, opened in 1993.

The backyard has a heated saltwater pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen.