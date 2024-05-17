Would you like that to go? SC cities rated the best for food delivery. One is top in US

Some times you just don’t want to cook.

That’s especially true when your on vacation. And it appears Myrtle Beach restaurants have figured that out as the coastal city was rated No. 1 among South Carolina cities and No. 2 in the country for food delivery.

Greenville was No. 2, followed by Columbia and then Rock Hill.

Pricelisto.com, an online company that offers prices on items sold by companies, took data from Tripadvisor to compile the rankings.

The Myrtle Beach area has hundreds of restaurants and there are 2,000 along the Grand Strand. The release said several factors went into the rankings, including that 55% of Myrtle Beach’s restaurants are rated four stars or above, 32% are categorized as cheap eats and there are a number of diverse cuisines.

A 2023 report by the Myrtle Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau said that 17.6 million visitors came to the Myrtle Beach area in 2022.

According to a 2022 travel report by the Myrtle Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau, 24% of those visiting Myrtle Beach reported using a food delivery service while on their trip. That’s 3% higher than the national average.

In addition, the report said that 66% of visitors ate at local or unique restaurants and 20% (more than $1 million) of their budget was used for dining - nearly half of what was spent on lodging.

“The recent influx of food delivery businesses offering their services to established restaurants has brought about increased delivery demand and increased access for a wider customer base,” the Pricelisto.com release said. ”Food delivery is so commonplace now that it’s even become a consideration for some when looking at places to live, so the importance of plenty of delivery options in any city, may still grow.”