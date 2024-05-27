SC has 2 of the 20 friendliest towns in the South, Southern Living says. Here’s where and why

South Carolina has more than its fare share of towns, some large, some small and many with their own quirks and charms, be it a vibrant downtown, a strong art scene or historic architecture.

And given that we’re talking about the South, chances are the town you visit will be fairly friendly. But are some towns much friendlier than others? Plus, whose town is the friendliest?

Southern Living may have some answers.

The popular publication recently surveyed readers, asking them to share their favorite friendly places. More than 20,000 people responded with comments about their hometowns and places they’ve visited.

“The locations range from the beach, to the mountains, to the Texas hills, but they all have one thing in common: A desire to make everyone feel welcome, no matter where they are from,” Southern Living writes.

Southern Living narrowed the list down to the 20 friendliest towns in the South, two of which are in South Carolina. Covington, Louisiana earned the top spot on the list, while Fernandina Beach, Florida came in last.

So, which two towns from the Palmetto State made the cut? Check them out below. For the full list, click here.

Spartanburg

Spartanburg took the fourth spot on the friendliest towns in the South list. Spartanburg also earlier made Southern Living’s Best Cities on the Rise for 2024 list for its notable growth and new development projects.

“There’s a simple reason for this population boom: It’s a really nice place to live, according to readers,” Southern Living states.

Readers noted that Spartanburg has a fantastic library worth visiting with a helpful staff. Other readers wrote that city employees are helpful and friendly and that Spartanburg is a great, welcoming place to retire.

Beaufort

The town of Beaufort snagged second place on the list. This charming spot is not a newcomer to Southern Living lists — it’s landed on their annual South’s Best Awards several times over the years.

Visit there and you’ll understand why. Beaufort is loaded with historic architecture, gorgeous beaches and plenty of little restaurants and shops.

“I’d prefer to keep it a secret, but y’all have let that cat out of the bag. The city itself is like a warm hug, her people are icing on the cake,” one Southern Living reader wrote. “Folks greet each other on the street, share stories over ice cream cones on benches, kids play and engage in the riverfront park, folks will scooch over a seat or two to make room for others. It’s just a lovely corner of home in this crazy world.”