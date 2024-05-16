Sayre receives recognition as outstanding volunteer

Handcyclist Tom Sayre, of Warrenton, was selected as an outstanding volunteer for his service in support of Oregon State Parks between January 2023 and February.

During that period, he served on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation (Land and Water Conservation Fund) Committee and the Accessibility Design Standards Advisory Working Group.

"The extra care and guidance you provided to these communities goes above and beyond," Nohemi Enciso, the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program coordinator, wrote in a letter to Sayre, "and is invaluable to helping provide more accessible recreation spaces for generations to come."