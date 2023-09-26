I Saw Immediate Tightening and Brightening From This Face Mask Made With Real Gold

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It feels like pure luxury.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

I love instant gratification as much as the next, but when it comes to skincare, I’m realistic enough to know that it takes weeks to see any true results. Or at least that’s what I thought until I tried 111Skin’s Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask, which completely transformed my complexion overnight.

The London-made skincare brand has become a favorite among celebrity makeup artists for a reason. The Brightening Mask’s fast-acting formula, in particular, works to create a radiant glow much more quickly than its competitors. After an entire month of travel that left my skin in wreckage, I needed exactly that.

My skin was looking dull and tired from early and late-night flights and, in general, being out of my normal routine, so I decided to apply the hydrogel mask to freshly cleansed skin and let it do its thing. It felt so luxurious and soothing on my face that I actually wished the wait process was longer. I followed the instructions nonetheless and was floored when I removed the mask 20 minutes later to reveal a noticeably revived complexion.

My skin looked plumper and tighter and also boasted a distinct glow that certainly wasn’t there before applying the brightening mask. I massaged the excess product into my skin and went to bed shortly thereafter, and by morning, the results were amplified. My face felt more hydrated than it has in months and my makeup melted on for a flawless finish.

The formula includes clinical-grade ingredients like colloidal gold (yes, real gold), peptides, and rose damask to tighten quickly, plump, and smooth your skin. The gel consistency also locks in moisture better than other sheet masks I’ve tried.

Shoppers also agree the face mask is a “holy grail” beauty item in their lineup. One reviewer said that they aren’t “aware of any other product on the market that would do the same wonders” as the Brightening Mask, adding that it “brightens, refreshes, and makes the skin [look] visibly younger.” Another fan said that it “tightened, cooled,” and “hydrated” their skin so much they woke up with their complexion looking “like glass” by morning. A third customer said that the mask “completely turns [their skin] around” whenever it’s “looking bad,” and corrects “dryness, irritation, acne, [and] scarring.”

Pick up the 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening, or keep scrolling for more must-have products from the savior skincare brand.

