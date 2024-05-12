Savvy Salon KC surprises moms with makeover giveaway on Mother’s Day

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Moms do it all for their families, but this Mother’s Day weekend, it’s time for some of these well-deserving women to sit back, relax and enjoy some time dedicated to themselves.

“I’m feeling on top of the world, I’m so excited,” giveaway winner Amy Demps said. “I never do this for myself. I’m one of those people that I just go, go, go you know, and so it’s just really amazing.”

Solar storm warning extended for auroras Saturday overnight

Lenora Leathers, a mom of four boys and owner of Savvy Salon KC in Lee’s Summit knows just how powerful a day at the salon can be, and how it can easily hit any refresh button.

That is exactly why she gifted two ladies a full morning of hair, makeup and clothes as part of a Mother’s Day giveaway.

“There’s nothing like getting your hair done, you know. Especially after a stressful week,” Leathers said. “And then just taking a moment for yourself. A couple of hours just to make yourself feel beautiful.”

Johnita Harris was one of the giveaway winners nominated by her sister-in-law. Harris said her three boys and job normally come before herself, making her experience at Savvy Salon even more special.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

“It feels really good to have somebody else looking after you and kind of pampering you a little bit, it does,” Harris said. “It’s something I’m not really used to be honest.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.