Savvy mum takes 12-hour budget day trips abroad - with flights from just £25

A mum jets off on 12-hour trips by bagging flights for as little as £25 - and says it's cheaper than a trip to the museum. Catriona Lee, 45, has taken 10 city breaks over the over the years - including four in the past four months. The mum-of-four loved travelling before having children and having a family doesn't hold her back now. The family get away for the day and have visited around ten countries using budget flights - including Italy, Germany, Morocco and Denmark. Catriona bagged £25 return Ryanair flights for a recent trip to Tirana, Albania in March this year - and spent just 25p getting around on the local bus while they were there. CATRIONA'S TRIPS/FLIGHTS: 2010 - Gothenburg £30 return 2016 - Copenhagen £41 return 2018 - Venice £35 return 2011 - Dusseldorf £30 return 2010 - Hamburg £30 return 2019 - Dublin £37 return 2019 - Billund £40 return 2019 - Berlin £28 return 2023 - Venice £33 return 2024 - Marrakech £42 return 2024 - Prague £43 return 2024 - Tirana £25 return

