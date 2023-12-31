'Saves the back!' This OXO extendable shower scrubber loved by 26,000 shoppers is just $16

Most of us don't enjoy cleaning the bathroom. For some of us, it's more than just unpleasant, it can be painful. As we age, our joints, muscles and bones don't let us do the things we like to do, much less clean the bathroom. Well, if you strain your back to get your shower clean, Amazon shoppers have uncovered a gadget to make it easier on you: the OXO Good Grips Extendable Scrubber and it's just $16.

We can't call the OXO Good Grips Extendable Scrubber a magic wand, but it's as close to magical as cleaning gadgets get. What makes it so special is the extendable handle. It's a sturdy metal rod, and when you twist it, it lengthens from 26 inches up to 42 inches (it locks in place with another twist). With that feature, you can get into hard-reach spots in the tub and shower without bending, twisting and straining your back.

The end of the handle has a soft non-slip grip which gives you secure hold on it even when it's wet. The head swivles 180 degrees so you can dig into corners and edges. The head comes with a replaceable antimicrobial scrubber which is abrasive, but it's made with nylon and won't scratch tubs, tile and marble.

More than 26,000 shoppers rave about this scrubber — some even say it makes cleaning easier on their backs.

"It allows us 'older' folk to bend or stoop less," shared a rave reviewer. "Saves the back and in my case fake knees. Yep, mine are made of titanium! Bionic man? No, not even close. Ahem, If you have physical issues this brush will get it done. Make sure you put some Led Zeppelin or Van Halen on while cleaning. Have fun!"

"This definitely scrubs my bathroom well," wrote another five-star fan. "Saves my back. It does seem to get water in the tube somewhere so I recommend leaving it to dry upside down first and then the other way."

"I needed something to clean my garbage bins," admitted a happy shopper. "I haven't cleaned my bin for 3 years, which includes the messes that come with busted bags, almost-finished drinks, spoiled fast food containers, and everything else that you might think of. I spent about 20 minutes scrubbing and rinsing to finally get the bins to a point where they no longer stink and flies don't want to hang around after they are emptied."

"The primary bath in our new home has a large walk-in tile shower," a pleased shopper shared. "Tiles go all the way up to the 9' ceiling. This brush with an extendable handle makes it easy to reach the top and all the corners as well. I also use it on our tub surround in the guest bath and it makes quick work of that as well. And, when I was done I felt it was truly clean."

