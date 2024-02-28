"We Have Saved Thousands": People Are Sharing Their Tried And True Frugal Hacks For Spending Less Cash

Recently, I rounded up some money-saving frugal tips that people say really work. In the comments, members of the BuzzFeed Community shared even more solid ideas that I simply had to share. Here's what they had to say:

1."I always shop at the dollar store first, before the grocery store. They have really good products, many name brands, and cost a fraction of the price at the grocery store."

2."I grow micro plants and herbs in my kitchen when veggies are expensive in winter. I invested in a plant table, which also allows me to start my own seedlings for the garden."

—sweetghost37

3."I buy food through the Flashfood app. It's like a manager's special rack in app form. The food is expiring soon or is discontinued but still good. I usually buy whatever meat they have and freeze it until I use it. It's saved me quite a bit."

—lazycake78

4."Cloth diapers if you have or are planning on having a baby. We got all our clothes handed down from our more wealthy friends, lol. Everyone says kids are so expensive, but we have never actually shopped for clothes, and we have saved thousands by not buying diapers."

5."I adopted this policy not long ago. I have to calculate how many meals I can create from a meat cut or seafood when deciding whether I'd buy it or not. I don't buy it when there's only enough for one meal, no matter how much I crave it. Very tough at the start, but it got easier since."

—prolix

6."I stopped using fabric softener. After researching, I discovered it's actually bad for your skin and your clothes. Saves me about $300 a year. It turns out it's just an overhyped and unnecessary product."

—grumpycowboy48

"Same! I have wool dryer balls now."

—betherick85

7."I do grocery delivery, mainly out of necessity since I live in a city and don't have a car, but it's cut down on my grocery bill since I only buy what is on my list and not any impulse buys. I pay $60/year for 'free' delivery. Without that membership, each delivery was about $7, so it's definitely paid for itself. I know grocery delivery isn't available for all, but if you're able to do it, I'd highly recommend it."

8."I make a batch of homemade dog food each week and freeze half. There are good recipes on line. This saves a wee bit, and the doggies are healthier."

—laughingpear48

"This is very smart, provided you're using a vet-approved recipe! (Many homemade pet food recipes don't have all the trace nutrients that pets need, so you have to be careful that you don't accidentally cause expensive health problems down the line.)"

—etconner

9."Just asking myself, Do I reallllly NEED that item? Most of the time, I don’t, so nowadays, rather than racing out to pick one up, I stay home and think about how I’ve saved money, gasoline, air quality, and a little bit of my planet by not going and getting it. To say nothing of reducing my own anxiety levels!"

—lazytortoise89

"My big questions are do I have space for it? Do I have time to enjoy it? If an object is coming into this house, it needs a 'spot' and that spot can't just be a pile.

The exceptions are things I use for research (I occasionally teach and lecture on historic clothing) and needful hobby items."

—gettysburgdressmaker

10."Unplugging things not in use is a huge one! It's estimated that 10-15% of the average American's electric bill is stuff that’s plugged in but not in use, aka vampire energy."

11."I buy all wrapping paper, gift bags, and other gift wrapping items from the dollar store or Home Goods. So much more affordable."

—bittertable44

12."I make my own salad dressing. I make exactly as much as I need, and there are fewer bottles in my fridge. I have control over the quality, and it's always fresh. I can change it up with spices."

—nikkesen

13."During the pandemic, I got in the habit of ordering everything I needed from Amazon the moment I thought of it. I felt so embarrassed by the daily parade of packages. I now buy things one day a week."

14."Yes to Poshmark! I sometimes like ThredUp, but Poshmark is great when you’re looking for something more specific. I love that if I want a few things, I can do the 'bundle' option from one seller for a discount. The app is very user-friendly, too. I highly recommend it for people who like secondhand but don’t always want to go to thrift stores."

—am301394wne

15."On payday, I put away for savings in an instant or easy-access savings account. I spent a bit of time working out how much of my paycheck goes on regular bills and expenses and then set up a standing order to put most of the rest into an instant access savings account the day after payday."

"I find I spend less on impulse buys because there's less in my account, but if I have a big or unexpected expense I can easily move money back out of savings to cover it using online banking.

Before I started doing that I'd find myself spending my whole pay every month and relying on a credit card even for big costs I knew were coming up (e.g. car insurance)."

—hannahh43

16."My husband and I decided not to buy any food (other than fresh foods like vegetables and fruits) until we emptied most of our freezer. We're still working on it. We put together some unusual meals but are saving money each week. And we've begun the process of removing meat and poultry from our diet, which will save more money as time goes along."

"When my insurance policies are set to renew, cellphone contracts, etc, I always shop around. Most companies offer discounts to new customers, not to existing ones." —wylyjoan

17."Start to see trash as your money. You pay for everything in your garbage, whether it’s landfill-bound, recycling, or even compost."

—westofillinois

18."Facebook buy nothing groups are a lifesaver! I’ve been able to get a table and chairs for my dining room, a large dresser, snowboard boots for my daughter, lots of home decor, and several houseplants, all for free."

—nicoleb4563bf301

"My first grandchild was born in July 2023. I found 85% of the items she needed on the FB Buy Nothing pages. I am talking big items. One was a beautiful wooden crib with a changing table attached. The mattress alone would have been about $200 if bought new."

—brivas07

19."Learn how to shop sales. 30% off is a better deal than 'Buy 1, Get 1 50% off' but not as good as BOGO free. If you want to and have the capability, I suggest coupon and rebate apps on top of store rewards."

—mrsmommaf "Also, pay close attention to the signs at the store. Sometimes you need to buy multiples of something to get the sale price, but not always. I used to fall for the two-for price all the time and then realized that I could get one of them for half the price sometimes." —mishybp73

20."I keep a small cooler in my car. I know I’m going to get hungry when I’m out running errands or shopping. So, I stock the cooler before I leave home with things I want to snack on while I’m out driving around. I make sure some of it is fun stuff so I don’t feel the urge to stop for treats. This saves me from stopping at fast food places and really keeps my splurges down."

—forestmelodies

