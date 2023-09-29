Save Over $200 on This Greenworks Electric Chainsaw in Time for Fall Cleanup



Fall and winter can bring a lot of wind, rain, and snow, so it pays to be prepared for the potentially destructive aftermath. If your property has a lot of trees, the fastest and easiest way to clean up large downed limbs is with an electric chainsaw. Simply click in a charged battery, and you’re good to go. And right on time for the onset of fall, this Greenworks 40-Volt, 16-Inch Electric Chainsaw is 57 percent off on Amazon, saving you over $200.

This model has a high-efficiency brushless motor and 16-inch bar, giving you the power and size to cut through trees and limbs up to 15 inches in diameter. You can use the chainsaw for limbing, pruning, and even prepping firewood—with much less maintenance than a gas-powered alternative. As long as you keep the chain sharp and ensure there’s enough bar oil in the reservoir, you’ll be able to quickly and easily slice through wood. An electric motor is also much quieter, so you can work without disturbing your neighbors.

The chainsaw comes with a charger and 4.0-amp-hour battery, which Greenworks estimates will provide you with up to 140 cuts per charge on 4 by 4 lumber. That’s a solid day’s work. The power and efficiency of Greenworks chainsaws are a big reason we’ve praised them in the past. They also offer smart, easy-to-use elements like metal bucking spikes at the base of the bar, which bite into the wood to provide stability and enable more precise and accurate cuts.

Other perks include a chain tensioning dial you can work by hand (as opposed to needing a tool like with some other saws), an automatic oiler to keep the chain lubricated for smooth operation, and a push-button start, making it easier to turn the chainsaw on and off.

Nobody likes dealing with fallen trees and limbs, but a chainsaw can make cleaning your property less challenging. And with this one at 57 percent off, you’ll save money for other things this fall, like a portable generator to keep the lights on during a power outage.

