Save money, time, frustration: Why you should take DART's Beach Bus instead of parking

Let's face it: Parking at the Delaware beaches can sometimes feel like more trouble than it's worth.

There's nothing else like the feeling of looking out onto the ocean, the hot sand beneath your feet, the sun beaming down and the sounds and smells of the boardwalk behind you. But it would be an even more wonderful experience without the stress of parking.

The solution is no secret. The Delaware Authority for Regional Transit's Beach Bus is seeing ridership above pre-COVID numbers this year, Chief Customer Experience Officer Julie Theyerl said.

Yet, people still hesitate to take the bus. Despite its being fast and easy, and far cheaper than parking, beachgoers will cruise the streets for exorbitant amounts of time and pay exorbitant amounts of money to find a spot close to the sand.

Here is why and how you should take the Beach Bus.

Avoid traffic and frustration altogether

You can pick the Beach Bus up from all over the state — Wilmington, the Christiana Mall, Middletown, Dover, Georgetown, Long Neck, Millsboro — and it will take you as far as Ocean City, Maryland. Once you hit Lewes, there are stops at every beach and attraction.

You can also park your car and ride the bus to your preferred beach from two Park & Ride lots, located at 20055 Shuttle Road in Rehoboth Beach and 17616 Coastal Highway in Lewes. Parking there is free.

The Red Line —between the Lewes Transit Center near Five Points in Lewes, the Rehoboth Park & Ride and downtown Rehoboth Beach — runs at least every 30 minutes, 24 hours a day.

The Beach Bus in in operation through Sept. 8 this year, with certain routes ending earlier. You can find a full schedule at dartfirststate.com/RiderInfo/BeachBus/.

Spend your money on a souvenir, not parking

The DART bus, no matter the route, is a $2 per trip, $4 for a daily pass, $16 for a seven-consecutive day pass or $60 for a 30-consecutive day pass.

Student fare is $1, people who are 65 and older or have a certified disability ride for 80 cents and the blind (with DVI photo ID) ride free.

That's compared with:

Lewes beaches: $2.50/hour

Rehoboth Beach: $4/hour

Dewey Beach: $3.50/hour

Bethany Beach: $3/hour

Fenwick Island: $3/hour

Download the DART Pass mobile app if you don't want to pay in cash, which you can find in your phone's app store. Maps and schedules can be found on the app, as well, and you can track buses in real time.

Bring your bike, cool off, use Wi-Fi

All DART buses are equipped with bike racks, Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible, air-conditioned and offer free Wi-Fi.

Each motor coach has 45 seats, two wheelchair positions and under-coach storage compartments for beach gear and luggage.

For more information, visit dartfirststate.com/RiderInfo/BeachBus/ or call 800-652-DART.

