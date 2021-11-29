You Can Save on the Effective and Non-Irritating Retinol Serum Shoppers See Results From in Just a Week

Retinol24 MAX NIGHT SERUM

Cyber Monday sales are in full swing today, but not all deals are created equal. One of the best ones we've seen, though, is for this retinol-infused serum—shoppers vouch for its anti-aging benefits, and it's 25 percent off today.

Like the name suggests, Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Max Night Serum works to transform your skin overnight. Its hero ingredient, retinol, treats a laundry list of concerns: fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, acne, and uneven skin tone. The vitamin A derivative helps increase cell turnover and collagen production, making skin appear youthful and radiant.

To buy: $33 (was $44); olay.com

It's a well-researched and effective superstar found in numerous anti-aging products, but retinol can leave your skin dry and irritated if you haven't used it before. That's where this formula's vitamin B3 (or niacinamide) comes in to help: Niacinamide calms the skin and boosts hydration to combat dryness.

The Retinol 24 Max has captivated shoppers. One wrote in their review, "Olay has done it again. [Their] new Regenerist Retinol 24 Serum packs a punch. I have been applying for two weeks… and have noticed more youthful and radiant skin. My complexion looks clearer."

"I'm always skeptical about new serums to try. But I am in love with this serum," another reviewer said. "After about a week, you can see the difference in your fine lines. This serum adds moisture back into your skin while you sleep, and you wake up to a smooth, refreshed face."

"​​I have been using this at night time as directed, and in a week, I have noticed a difference already in the firmness of the skin around my eyes," a third shopper reported. "That area for me is extra dry, and I feel that makes me more prone to wrinkles. I have noticed fine lines around that area, and this is helping them be less visible. I can also say my dark spots are being reduced as well."

Hurry and grab a bottle of Olay's Retinol 24 Max while it's on sale, and shop other Olay best-sellers to take advantage of the sitewide discount.