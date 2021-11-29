You Can Save on the Effective and Non-Irritating Retinol Serum Shoppers See Results From in Just a Week
olay.com
Cyber Monday sales are in full swing today, but not all deals are created equal. One of the best ones we've seen, though, is for this retinol-infused serum—shoppers vouch for its anti-aging benefits, and it's 25 percent off today.
Like the name suggests, Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Max Night Serum works to transform your skin overnight. Its hero ingredient, retinol, treats a laundry list of concerns: fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, acne, and uneven skin tone. The vitamin A derivative helps increase cell turnover and collagen production, making skin appear youthful and radiant.
olay.com
To buy: $33 (was $44); olay.com
It's a well-researched and effective superstar found in numerous anti-aging products, but retinol can leave your skin dry and irritated if you haven't used it before. That's where this formula's vitamin B3 (or niacinamide) comes in to help: Niacinamide calms the skin and boosts hydration to combat dryness.
The Retinol 24 Max has captivated shoppers. One wrote in their review, "Olay has done it again. [Their] new Regenerist Retinol 24 Serum packs a punch. I have been applying for two weeks… and have noticed more youthful and radiant skin. My complexion looks clearer."
"I'm always skeptical about new serums to try. But I am in love with this serum," another reviewer said. "After about a week, you can see the difference in your fine lines. This serum adds moisture back into your skin while you sleep, and you wake up to a smooth, refreshed face."
"I have been using this at night time as directed, and in a week, I have noticed a difference already in the firmness of the skin around my eyes," a third shopper reported. "That area for me is extra dry, and I feel that makes me more prone to wrinkles. I have noticed fine lines around that area, and this is helping them be less visible. I can also say my dark spots are being reduced as well."
Hurry and grab a bottle of Olay's Retinol 24 Max while it's on sale, and shop other Olay best-sellers to take advantage of the sitewide discount.