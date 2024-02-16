Save Over 50% Off During The Pioneer Woman's Presidents' Day Sale



At this point, you're probably well aware that The Pioneer Woman collection at Walmart is not only gorgeous but affordable, too. We look to Ree Drummond for everything from her favorite $20 pan to sturdy farmhouse furniture. Fans also know that you have to grab it and go when you see something you love, because chances are, it will sell out. Case in point: The Pioneer Woman clothing line, which got snapped up faster than you could say "pretty floral blouse."

Well, what if we told you that not only are there several wardrobe upgrades available right now, but they're also on sale? It's true! Make some room in that closet, because the Presidents' Day sale at Walmart includes some fantastic finds including tops, outerwear, and accessories.

Now, before we dive into these amazing fashion finds, there are a few other deals on The Pioneer Woman that you should know about. Definitely head over to the Presidents' Day Walmart sale page for deals as low as $10 on her kitchen collection. You'll also want to scroll through the amazing cowgirl boots sale happening right now, so you don’t miss a thing. Now onto the rest of the steals and deals!

Best Presidents' Day Pioneer Woman Clothing Deals

We scoured what's left of her bestselling apparel collection, and we're happy to report that you'll still find available sizes in several cute tops. The best thing about all of these items that they are wear-now and wear-later thanks to their versatile fabrics and prints. Wait no, the best thing is probably their prices, which start at under $8!

The Pioneer Woman Puff Sleeve Top

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Puff Sleeve Top $8.55

The Pioneer Woman Lace Sleeve Blouse

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Lace Sleeve Blouse $15.67

The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Top

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Top $12.39

Best Presidents' Day Pioneer Woman Outerwear Deals

Yes, spring will be here soon enough. But we all forget that it's still pretty darn cold out for the next few months. So why not take advantage of the amazing deal you can get on Ree's fun line of floral jackets? Several styles are under $30! Plus, you'll be so thrilled come fall that you upgraded earlier this year.

The Pioneer Woman Quilted Jacket

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Quilted Jacket $25.59

The Pioneer Woman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood walmart.com $25.59

The Pioneer Woman Quilted Puffer Jacket

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Quilted Puffer Jacket $22.98

The Pioneer Woman Multi-Quilt Print Puffer Vest

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Multi-Quilt Print Puffer Vest $22.39

The Pioneer Woman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood walmart.com $25.59

Best Presidents' Day Pioneer Woman Accessories Deals

Each season, Ree adds more categories to her accessories line and we're so here for it! This year, she introduced hats and ruanas, perfect for a touch of the frontier, no matter where you live. Of course, if that's not really your look, there are also really cute floral flats and sneakers to pop on your feet, too!

The Pioneer Woman Women's Embroidered Smoking Flat

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Women's Embroidered Smoking Flat $13.61

The Pioneer Woman Cowgirl Hat with Embroidered Band

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Cowgirl Hat with Embroidered Band $18.23

The Pioneer Woman Floral Print Sneaker

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Floral Print Sneaker $18.65

