Save Over 50% Off During The Pioneer Woman's Presidents' Day Sale
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
[table-of-contents] stripped
At this point, you're probably well aware that The Pioneer Woman collection at Walmart is not only gorgeous but affordable, too. We look to Ree Drummond for everything from her favorite $20 pan to sturdy farmhouse furniture. Fans also know that you have to grab it and go when you see something you love, because chances are, it will sell out. Case in point: The Pioneer Woman clothing line, which got snapped up faster than you could say "pretty floral blouse."
Well, what if we told you that not only are there several wardrobe upgrades available right now, but they're also on sale? It's true! Make some room in that closet, because the Presidents' Day sale at Walmart includes some fantastic finds including tops, outerwear, and accessories.
Now, before we dive into these amazing fashion finds, there are a few other deals on The Pioneer Woman that you should know about. Definitely head over to the Presidents' Day Walmart sale page for deals as low as $10 on her kitchen collection. You'll also want to scroll through the amazing cowgirl boots sale happening right now, so you don’t miss a thing. Now onto the rest of the steals and deals!
Best Presidents' Day Pioneer Woman Clothing Deals
We scoured what's left of her bestselling apparel collection, and we're happy to report that you'll still find available sizes in several cute tops. The best thing about all of these items that they are wear-now and wear-later thanks to their versatile fabrics and prints. Wait no, the best thing is probably their prices, which start at under $8!
The Pioneer Woman Puff Sleeve Top
The Pioneer Woman Lace Sleeve Blouse
The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Top
Pay less than $8 for the Sharkbite Hem Embroidered Blouse.
Pay less than $9 for the Poet Blouse with Raglan Sleeves.
Pay less than $9 for the Puff Sleeve Top.
Pay just $9 for the Sharkbite Hem Embroidered Blouse.
Pay less than $10 for the Short Puff Sleeve Top.
Pay less than $13 for the Mixed Media Top.
Pay less than $16 for the Lace Sleeve Blouse.
Best Presidents' Day Pioneer Woman Outerwear Deals
Yes, spring will be here soon enough. But we all forget that it's still pretty darn cold out for the next few months. So why not take advantage of the amazing deal you can get on Ree's fun line of floral jackets? Several styles are under $30! Plus, you'll be so thrilled come fall that you upgraded earlier this year.
The Pioneer Woman Quilted Jacket
The Pioneer Woman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood
The Pioneer Woman Quilted Puffer Jacket
The Pioneer Woman Multi-Quilt Print Puffer Vest
The Pioneer Woman Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket with Hood
Pay less than $23 for the Print Puffer Vest.
Pay less than $26 for the Faux Shearling Lined Puffer Jacket.
Pay less than $26 for the Quilted Jacket.
Pay less than $34 for the Quilted Puffer Jacket.
Best Presidents' Day Pioneer Woman Accessories Deals
Each season, Ree adds more categories to her accessories line and we're so here for it! This year, she introduced hats and ruanas, perfect for a touch of the frontier, no matter where you live. Of course, if that's not really your look, there are also really cute floral flats and sneakers to pop on your feet, too!
The Pioneer Woman Women's Embroidered Smoking Flat
The Pioneer Woman Cowgirl Hat with Embroidered Band
The Pioneer Woman Floral Print Sneaker
Pay less than $14 for the Embroidered Smoking Flat.
Pay less than $18 for the Cowgirl Hat with Embroidered Band.
Pay less than $19 for the Floral Print Sneaker.
Pay less than $20 for the Reversible Jacquard Ruana.
You Might Also Like