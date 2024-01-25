Savannah Guthrie shares her reaction to seeing her new book for the first time

A first look at a book cover is always pretty huge for an author; now Savannah Guthrie is giving us a look at that “moment.”

On Jan. 25, the TODAY co-anchor let her Instagram fans share the intimate moment of seeing her book for the first time, all while her family was away.

“OK, everyone says this is a moment, and actually, I happen to be all by myself,” Savannah says at the clip’s start featured in her post. “And I got this, so I’m just taping it for myself and maybe the internet, but I just got the actual book.”

Savannah captioned her post with a stream of yellow emojis, a nod to the color of her book’s cover and wrote, “when you see your book for the first time.”

A follow-up post of the book shared by Savannah gave fans a better look at what to expect. A black-and-white picture of the co-anchor appears on the front of the book’s page, which features the subtitle “Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.”

“OK, people, we have an actual, real, honest-to-goodness book!” Savannah captioned the second post. “Guess this is really happening! And how cute that the slipcover can double as a bookmark!!

“Thanks for all the kindness, encouragement,” her post continued with instructions on how to preorder her book ahead of its February release.

The co-anchor announced her upcoming faith-based book, “Mostly What God Does,” in November. It will debut next month.

Read on for everything we know about the best-selling author’s upcoming book so far.

What is Savannah Guthrie’s new book called?

Savannah announced the title of her book for the first time last year on Nov. 28 during a segment on the show.

“I’ve decided to share a book. It’s called ‘Mostly What God Does’ because mostly what God does is love you,” Savannah explained.

What is Savannah Guthrie's new book, “Mostly What God Does,” about?

The co-anchor and author described the book as a “bunch of reflections on faith and love and kindness and goodness.”

“I am so passionate about faith, how it can challenge us and inspire us, and it is at the heart of a new project that I am excited to reveal right now,” she added.

What other books has Savannah Guthrie written?

Savannah is the co-author of two children’s books, “Princesses Wear Pants” and “Princesses Save the World.”

She and Allison Oppenheim, a parent educator and wife of former NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, co-wrote the series, which now has a show on Netflix.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com