This sausage and summer squash dinner is an easy way to elevate your favorite produce

Cook with chef Julie Saha in the $10 Fine Dining kitchen as she makes a simple yet delicious sausage and summer squash dish.

Video Transcript

JULIE SAHA: I'm Julie Saha. I'm a chef based in Brooklyn, New York. This is "$10 Fine Dining," where we teach you some exciting recipes that are not going to break the bank. Today I'm going to be cooking a sausage and summer squash dish. And I'm going to be using some garlic scapes to make it extra delicious.

To get this dish started, we're going to process all of our veggies and get everything cut up just how we need it. What's so special about this dish is truly the intentional choices of the vegetables, the colors, the flavors that we're combining to just amplify each other.

I'm going to start by cutting up our squash into a nice, like, oblong moon shaped. And we're just going to go at a bias so that you have nice long moon shapes, half-moon shapes. And it's so much more interesting than if you were just cutting it as a coin. Every little part of this dish is elevating it by just making, like, simple choices to take extra time or make it a little more interesting.

OK, the squash is cut up. And now we're going to cut up the garlic scapes, which they're super fun to work with, super beautiful. These are basically garlicky beans. You'll find these in the summertime. If you go to the farmers market, it's almost guaranteed that they're going to be there in abundance. And I'm going to take my time and cut them into nice long pieces.

And now that our veggies are done, we're going to slice open our sausages and pulling off the casing. Just slicing it down lengthwise and pulling the meat right out.

Now we're ready to start cooking. I'm going to add just one splash of oil. I'm going to pull off some parsley. Pan is ready. I'm going to make sure I hear this exact sound before I put the rest in just because I don't want to give the meat any time to steam. It's all about the sizzle and the crisp. And that's where most of the flavor is going to be coming from.

I've got a steady medium heat going. Sausage is broken up. And now, now we wait. In the meantime, I'm going to chop up the parsley, cut it up into really small bits. But to save time and energy, I'm turning it into a nice little ball.

With budget cooking, so much of the mental work you're doing is just, like, figuring out how to pair the right things, how to elevate dishes with what you have at home. I'm rolling out my lemon just to get the juices working. We can even have this sliced and ready to go.

OK, the sausage is ready to come up. And straight into my pan, I'm going to add all my squash along with some salt, fennel seeds, and a little bit of pepper. You can use zucchini instead of yellow squash. You can add in anything you have that you want to elevate it. But I think that some part of the simplicity of it is what's making it feel so elegant.

A second to get tender before I flip them around. And so I'm ready to add in my garlic scapes and give that all some time to cook together. I'm going to add a pinch of salt now that I added in the garlic scapes as well.

OK, I'm ready to add the sausage back in. And everything is going to mingle on for just a sec. I'm going to find a spot on this pan for me to char my lemon as well.

When you're cooking at home, plating is also just one more way that you can make it special for yourself. Watching the garlic scapes fall into this bowl is just so, so pleasing. She's ready to go, sausage and summer squash dish. This is definitely something you have to make. I'm like eating it, just forgot you guys are here.

