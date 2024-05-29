Saugatuck beach named one of the best in Michigan

SAUGATUCK — Oval Beach in Saugatuck is one of the best beaches in Michigan, according to voters via USA Today.

USA Today 10Best announced Beach Award Winners on Wednesday, May 29, in California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

Oval Beach ranked seventh on the list for Best Beach in Michigan. Oval Beach is part of the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area.

USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards highlights the best in travel, food and drink, and lifestyle, according to a release.

Oval Beach is “celebrated around the world for its beautiful sweep of shoreline and backdrop of rolling dunes,” according to the Saugatuck/Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. The beach is popular for sunbathing and swimming — in addition to hiking trails.

The full rankings for Best Beach in Michigan are:

First Street Beach — Manistee Stearns Park Beach — Ludington Silver Beach County Park — St. Joseph Hunter’s Point Park — Cooper Harbor South Beach — South Haven Pere Marquette Park — Muskegon Oval Beach — Saugatuck P.J. Hoffmaster State Park — Muskegon Tawas Point State Park — East Tawas Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore — Empire

Oval Beach is open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Labor Day. Learn more at saugatuckcity.com/oval-beach.

USA Today is owned by Gannett, the same company that owns and operates The Holland Sentinel.

