The sauce is ‘a must’ at this Southern restaurant chain. Its Boise debut is Saturday

Boise’s going to feel like Meridian this weekend — and that’s a welcome thing.

Assuming you’re a fast-food maniac.

Guthrie’s, an Alabama-based restaurant brand expanding into Idaho, will open Saturday at 1103 S. Vista Ave. The chicken-fingers specialist made its Gem State debut four months ago — in Meridian, naturally. That’s the area’s go-to city for all incoming chain artillery: In-N-Out Burger, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Wienerschnitzel — you name it.

Now it’s Boise’s turn. So prepare to get saucy and do some chicken dippin’.

Guthrie’s launched its first fingers-only restaurant in 1982. That’s more than a decade before the existence of Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s, another chicken-tender titan planning to invade Idaho next year. (Yep, in Meridian.)

Guthrie’s food? “Often imitated, but never duplicated,” said Ronnie Boyles, co-owner of the Idaho restaurants. The menu is laser-focused: chicken tenders. Period. The most popular order is a gut box, in Guthrie’s jargon: chicken, fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and dipping sauce.

The “Original” Box, pictured here at Guthrie’s in Meridian, costs $12.09 and comes with five chicken tenders, fries, slaw, Texas toast, a 20-ounce drink and Guthrie’s sauce.

The main combo boxes are priced by finger quantity. In Meridian, that’s $9.99 for four, $12.09 for five and $14.09 for six. There’s also a chicken-tender sandwich meal ($8.99), a kid’s meal ($5.99), a massive bucket of fingers ($37.99) and a family meal ($49.99). Guthrie’s sells Coca-Cola products. But for a taste of the South, order sweet tea. (Be aware: That tea is seriously sweet.) You can even buy a gallon for $4.99.

When I ate lunch at Guthrie’s in Meridian, the chicken was tasty. Cooked just right. And served in a Styrofoam container, whether you’re dining in or grabbing takeout.

As is the case with Raising Cane’s (I am told), it’s all about the sauce. Guthrie’s signature dipping condiment is not Idaho-style fry sauce, but it’s a creamy cousin. There’s Worcestershire and black pepper kick in it, too.

“Delicious!” a recent Google reviewer wrote about the Meridian restaurant. “The chicken is seasoned well and is juicy and crispy! The Guthrie’s sauce is a must. I also really enjoyed the coleslaw and loved the flavor.”

Like the Meridian restaurant, there’s a drive-thru at the Boise location. And indoor seating. Being near campus, there’s also Boise State Broncos football artwork on the wall, Boyles said.

Initially, Guthrie’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. When fall classes begin at BSU, the restaurant will stay open later on Fridays and Saturdays. That could be midnight, Boyles said, or it might be 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. “We’ll let the crowd dictate our hours of operation.”

If all goes according to plan, Guthrie’s is headed to Nampa soon, too. A restaurant is on track to open early next year near the Carl’s Jr. restaurant on 12th Avenue Road, Boyles said.