Saturday letters: Beautify Rhode Island; educational reform starts with teacher contracts

Beautify RI for visitors

I think that visitors to the Ocean State, who are greeted by a sign that proclaims "Discover Beautiful Rhode Island," will soon find it hypocritical when they’re on the highways through our capital city and look out their windows to see:

∎ A derelict crane submerged partly in the waters of the Providence River near Burges Cove.

∎ Green Jacket Shoal where numerous sunken wooden ships in pieces are poking out of the water far enough to look like debris that needs cleaning up. Plus, what looks like an abandoned loaded barge in Green Jacket Shoal near the shore of Bold Point Park.

∎ The outdated, rusted and graffiti-smeared Point Street Bridge, still sporting its outdated swivel base.

∎ The hundreds of rotting derelict piles that dot the shores of the port areas.

If the State of Rhode Island wishes to polish its brand, it should address the above issues like they are doing at the entry roads to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick.

Michael Frederick Geisser, Warren

Defending the indefensible

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley clearly understands that the single most important factor in every student’s educational experience is the quality of the teachers in front of them throughout their day (“Report card on school takeover is coming,” News, June 7).

Any real educational reform must include reforming our archaic teacher union contracts so that they are less harmful to students. Maribeth Calabro, president of the Providence Teachers Union, along with NEA and AFT Presidents Valarie Lawson and Frank Flynn staunchly defend tenure, seniority and layers upon layers of due process that keep poor-performing teachers in the classroom.

Mayor Smiley would do well to keep it simple: demand from these union leaders an explanation of how a job for life, meritless promotions and the protection of bad teachers are healthy for America’s most precious resource − our children.

Michael Marra, Barrington

The writer is the author of "Confessions of a Public School Teacher."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Saturday letters: Beautify Rhode Island; educational reform starts with teacher contracts