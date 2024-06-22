Saturday: Food giveaway event in Leesburg

Leesburg-area residents will have an opportunity to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The June 22 giveaway is in partnership with UF Health Central Florida.

READ: DEA hosts 3rd annual Florida Family Summit on Fentanyl in Orlando to raise awareness

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

The food distribution location will be:

1041 County Road 468, Leesburg, Florida 34748

The event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

READ: Active duty and veterans of U.S. military compete in DoD Warrior Games

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.