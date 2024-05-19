Saturday 'Celebrate Jesus' event brings music and worship to Grand Forks' Town Square

May 19—GRAND FORKS — Though the morning started with clouds and rain, the sky was sunny by the time the Celebrate Jesus walk began at Central High School's parking lot, taking a crowd of more than 100 people all the way to Town Square, where they were met by the Red River High School drumline.

Following the walk was a rally, where the Salvation Army served hot dogs and a group of worshippers led songs for those in the crowd to sing. The rally started off with a dedication by Doris Lebby, president of Love in Action.

"We are the community that's coming together in unity to praise and honor our God, our savior, Jesus Christ," she said. "Enjoy, have a great time, praise and worship like you've never praised and worshiped before. God bless you all."

Celebrate Jesus — Grand Forks' version of the international March for Jesus, an event meant to bring Christians of different denominations together in celebration of Jesus Christ — began late Saturday morning. Walk participants met in the parking lot of Central High School at 10 a.m., donning orange and green shirts for this year's event, before walking through downtown toward Town Square. The Grand Forks Police Department put up barricades and parked squad cars in places to avoid traffic disrupting the walk, where people carried Celebrate Jesus banners and homemade signs and cheered as they walked through the paddlewheel into Town Square.

This is the fourth year the event has been held in Grand Forks, and the second year it has been held downtown instead of near the Grand Cities Mall. March for Jesus has been held in U.S. since 1990, when it began in Texas. It is celebrated in 20 states and multiple other countries, lead organizer Joe Chine said. Chine gave his thanks to the city, local businesses and the churches involved for help making the event possible.

The importance of the event and of having a relationship with Jesus Christ was voiced by one volunteer at the information table, Delta Saunders.

"You feel so covered and peaceful," she said. "We know we're going to be OK no matter what happens. That's what it's about. ... He is the light in the crazy world. This brings joy and peace and brings the whole community together."