These luscious, opaque leggings are warm and soft — and available in a ton of colors for $15! (Photo: Amazon)

You might not know the name Satina, but this under-the-radar label makes Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling leggings. Compared to premium leggings from brands like Lululemon, for which you can pay upwards of $98, this pair is a major steal.

Right now, the very same Satina High-Waisted Leggings that have climbed their way to the top of the Amazon charts are 25 percent off — available for as low as $15.

$15 $20 at Amazon

Made of a super-soft “buttery” fabric that's thick and opaque, Satina High-Waisted Leggings fit and flatter all body types (according to reviewers). They're available in one-size/plus and one-size/regular.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

Keep scrolling to see why more than 52,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these leggings.

$15? That's just $7.50 a leg! (Photo: Amazon)

One five-star reviewer wrote: “I can’t get over how soooffffttttt these leggings are. Usually, leggings that are soft are a little too warm. These are great quality and feel silky smooth on my skin, keep me warm, but are also breathable. I’ve worn these alone with just a top, and have also worn them as a base layer under my jeans for a trip that I recently went on. The quality of these leggings exceeds the price. I was worried about them being One Size, but they fit me perfectly....”

$15 $20 at Amazon

Another happy shopper wrote: "These are the best leggings I have ever bought. I love to wear leggings in the winter with a long sweater, but I hate always tugging at leggings that ride up at the ankles or feel saggy in other areas. These leggings don't have any of those issues. They fit perfectly, they are stretchy and have plenty of length. Definitely the softest pair of leggings I have ever owned. I was happy that they are not the least bit see through and are surprisingly warm. I plan to buy so many more pairs of these."



Amazon’s bestselling leggings are a steal. (Photo: Amazon)

Another shopper wrote: “OMG! I was extremely skeptical of these leggings. As a plus-size woman, I was so discouraged by one size fits all. Never in my life has such a concept worked in my favor. However, after reading reviews and seeing the price, I committed. Well, I am so glad I did! I ordered the rose and black. When the package came I opened it and was, again, extremely worried they wouldn’t fit. The plus size looked way too small! However, I slid my legs in with ease and they felt like butter! I am so so so pleased with them. I did the bend over test to determine if they will roll and how see through they are. The black aren’t see through at all!” We're sold.

$15 $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

