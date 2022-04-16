These flared leggings with over 14,000 five-star Amazon reviews are on sale for just $16!
If you love the easy, comfortable feel of leggings but find them unflattering on your body, you're not alone. Conventional leggings hug every curve and taper at the ankle, creating a very "accurate" silhouette. Maybe a little too accurate. A flare leg tricks the eye by lengthening the leg. If you've ever wished for the comfort of leggings combined with the shape of your favorite flare jeans, we have great news.
these palazzo pants have more than 14,000 perfect five-star reviews. The already affordable Satina High-Waisted Palazzo Pants, beloved by Amazon shoppers, are on sale — down from $25 to just $19 — but through 4/18, when you use the offer code YAHOOSATINA, you'll get an extra 15 percent off the whole Satina catalog! That means you'll get these best sellers for just $16!
These are the flare leggings you've been dreaming of, at a price that makes it easy to justify purchasing multiples. You'll want to, too, because these leggings come in a huge range of colors and prints. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
$16 (was $25), with code YAHOOSATINA
These retro cuties are stellar in so many ways. Not only do they bring back a silhouette we can’t get enough of, but they’re redefining leggings in the process. Yep, these are spandex pants with a high, wide elastic waist — an updated twist on your most supportive yoga pants. The come in a slew of sizes, colors and patterns, and they’re making a major splash on Amazon. Solids, floral prints, paisley patterns, abstracts — all the moods are represented here.
A dreamy fit
But the one selling point that’s giving Satina High-Waisted Flare Pants a giant leg up is most definitely the fit. Shoppers of all shapes, sizes and heights say the fit is perfect, in fact.
“I am extremely persnickety as it relates to bottoms. I'm about 154 lbs, 5'3, in my 30s, and I refuse to show fat or muffin top, I have a high butt (like a double-butt!), and LOTS of cellulite,” wrote one shopper. “These bottoms?? Bell-bottom flare is perfect. Length is perfect. These do not show cellulite. They don't lift butt, but they keep in place nicely. The waist is not loose or tight, it’s just right…And they're so colorful, not to mention soft!”
A ringing endorsement, huh? There are many more where that came from — and they're going heavy on the ALL CAPS.
“I am 5’3” 140 lbs got a Large size and these pants fit me PERFECTLY!!” another attested. "I highly recommend them to curvy women as these fit amazingly especially around the thighs.”
Tall women: rejoice! “Thank heaven for pants that are long enough...They are a godsend for the 5’8” and over set. I’m 6’1” and I can wear them just as easily with heels as I do my every day Chucks,” wrote a fan. “These pants are so soft and comfortable, true to size, and perfect for any weather above 25F.”
$16 (was $25), with code YAHOOSATINA
Pattern play
Well, it looks like we’ve found ourselves some unicorns. In fact, these pants are just about as fun as unicorns. Yes, they come in basic black and charcoal grey, but true to their groovy roots, the Satina Pants also bring the party — quite literally, for some people. One reviewer got these "happy pants" in a punchy floral and wore them to Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
“WOW. OH WOW. Honestly, I had no idea I'd like them so much,” the reveler wrote. “They are BUTTERY soft, cozy and WARM but still breathable and not constrictive. They are BEAUTIFUL - unlike my other pants options, they actually look exactly like the product photo — in person and really a total show-stopper, even on a crowded Bourbon Street. They're marvelously FLATTERING!”
$16 (was $25), with code YAHOOSATINA
