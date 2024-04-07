Sarasota student: You have to figure it out for yourself

Last year on April 14, right before he left Busch Gardens in Tampa, Thomas Rowe took a picture of the beautiful Florida sunset. He drove to the gas station, filled the tank, and began to drive back to Sarasota.

Almost immediately a car plowed into the back of his Mazda MX-3, changing his life forever.

Thomas has little memory of what followed. He has watched the police body camera footage and seen himself trapped in the crumpled car, in shock, yelling, repeating himself, as he said, “in a twenty-second loop.”

Two days later, he woke up in Tampa General Hospital, where he would remain for 74 more days. A student at Suncoast Polytechnical High School in Sarasota, he had sustained a C5 spinal injury. Surgeons had fused his shattered spine, but he could no longer move his legs or hands.

In the hospital, Thomas came down with pneumonia that was difficult to treat, and he needed to be intubated. Unable to speak with the tracheostomy tube, he devised a way to communicate that involved moving his arm when someone, reciting the alphabet, reached the next letter in the word that he wanted to say. His first message, which took his mom minutes to decode, was “tydoctors” (thank you, doctors).

Thomas recovered from the pneumonia, and after 50 days, he could sit up in a wheelchair and go outside to see the nearby water. He remembered, “It was so bright, I wanted to go back inside.”

Throughout his difficult stay at the hospital, having the support of his parents made so many unknowns easier. His mom, who took a leave from her job teaching at Booker High School, was there for him every day, spending as many as 22 hours a day at the hospital.

When his mom needed to rest, shower, or run errands, his stepdad was there to help. He stayed with Thomas. “He’s been there to care for me with so many medical things, too many to count,” Thomas said, “He’s a huge part of my life.”

On June 29, the day before his birthday, Thomas returned home. This August, he returned to school to begin his senior year. A 2024 recipient of a STRIVE Award, which recognizes students who have overcome challenges to succeed, Thomas worked hard to make up for his missed time at school.

The technology at Suncoast Polytechnical High School made his return easier. With a stylus, universal cuff, and touch screens, he completes his work, and his teachers have been supportive. Even with all the procedures and medical appointments, he continues to thrive academically.

He admits, though, that it hasn't been easy. “It can feel separating,” he said. “It feels kind of weird seeing friends you used to walk up to, and now you drive up in your wheelchair and tower over them when they’re sitting on the ground.”

Thomas added, “When you don’t have finger control, you have to be fed most of the time, and it’s a hard thing to have to tell your friends, ‘Hey, can you feed me.’”

But he is so grateful for his friend group and their support. “They all get it,” he said. “They help make this more comfortable.”

While his new reality poses many challenges, Thomas persists and has learned to be more proactive and to advocate for himself. He has learned, too, that it is okay to ask for and accept help. And his appreciation and fascination with technology, which first drew him to Suncoast Polytechnical High School, and which today helps him so much, has only increased. He hopes to develop technology that can help people with disabilities.

After he graduates, Thomas plans to attend college and pursue a career in information technology or finance, one of his recent interests. “Nothing manual related, of course,” he said, with a wry smile. Through it all, Thomas has maintained his sense of humor.

In late February, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, he received the first of what will be many nerve transplants intended to restore his ability to move his hands and fingers. While it is too soon to know its success, he is cautiously hopeful. “We’ll just have to see what happens,” he said. How much use of his hands and maybe even legs he’ll regain remains uncertain, but he knows that he has the support system and the determination to keep going.

Thomas’s advice for young people facing unexpected challenges: “The hardest parts are the questions that have no answers. How do I do this now that I have these limits? And you have to figure it out for yourself. You have to keep trying, and eventually everything will make sense…. It’s all possible.”

About the Education Foundation of Sarasota County & STRIVE Awards

For 35 years, the Education Foundation of Sarasota County (EdFoundationSRQ.org) has supported students and teachers because education transforms lives. As a champion for life readiness, the Education Foundation provides personalized, comprehensive resources and relationships so that students can find their purpose and progress intentionally through their K – 12 schooling. Its mission is to enhance the potential of students, promote excellence in teaching, and inspire innovation in education, guided by strategic philanthropy.

The STRIVE Awards were born out of H. Jack Hunkele’s vision to recognize students who have overcome tremendous challenges to succeed in life. Learn more about the STRIVE Awards and this year’s remarkable recipients at EdFoundationSRQ.org/STRIVE.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota student: You have to figure it out for yourself