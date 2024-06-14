Sarasota Chalk Festival’s Avenue of Art and CPC collaborating on sidewalk mural project

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will host its second annual Juneteenth Arts Festival on Sunday at WBTT, 1012 N. Orange Ave., in Sarasota. The free daylong event will include live music and dance, an art exhibit, food vendors, short films by Ringling College students and a feature film, "Into The Storm," a documentary about Booker High School's 1966-67 state championship basketball team. For a full festival schedule, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

CPC, Sarasota Chalk Festival partner for sidewalk project

The Child Protection Center and International Sarasota Chalk Festival’s Avenue of Art are partnering to illustrate the innocence of childhood as part of their permanent sidewalk mural installation project.

The CPC will hold a ribbon-cutting event for phase one of the project with artists from Avenue of Art leadership on June 18 from 4-6:30 p.m. Roughly 50 sidewalk squares have been transformed outside of CPC at 720 S. Orange Ave. in downtown Sarasota. The Avenue of Art stretches from Mound Street to the Burns Court area and more than 300 sidewalk squares will be on display by this fall.

The event will include beverages, activities for kids, tours of CPC, a meet-and-greet with therapy dogs of PAWS, and the Empanada Girl food truck. Partners include Easterseals Southwest Florida, Sarasota Children’s Museum, Lipstick Lex, Second Heart Homes, Beck Lane, and Annie Dong. For information, visit cpcsarasota.org.

AmeriCorps learning program seeking paid classroom tutors

AmeriCorps is expanding its Early Learning tutoring program into Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto and Myakka City this fall and the organization needs tutors.

"Early Learning Tutors provide an incredible boost that helps our youngest students make a strong start," said Chanelle Pough, executive director of Florida programs. “It’s about investing now to help put students on a path for future success as a learner.”

Florida Early Learning Corps launched in 2015 and has supported more than 8,200 students. As AmeriCorps members, tutors will serve 35, 25 or 18 hours a week at a local school. All tutors receive a stipend equivalent to roughly $15 a hour plus up to $5,176.50 to pay for college tuition or student loans. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits, including free individual health insurance and child care assistance. For information and applications, visit readingandmath.org/programs/early-learning-corps.

Tamiami Amateur Radio Club to hold Field Day open house

The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club will hold an open house at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station (1200 Harbor Drive S.) in Venice during the American Radio Relay League Field Day on June 22-23.

Once a year, ham radio operators across North America spend two days proving their technical skills and emergency preparedness in a national competition called ARRL Field Day. The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club will face off with other amateur radio groups for 24 hours starting at 2 p.m. on June 22.

This year's event is also noteworthy because a particularly active hurricane season is predicted. “Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” TARC spokesman Dwight Sullivan said. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes."

Visiting hours are 2-6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Guests will be allowed to take the microphone and speak to other ham stations during the event.

ARRL Field Day has been held annually since 1933. This year, more than 35,000 amateur radio operators are expected to compete for the most worldwide radio contacts in a 24-hour period. There are more than 750,000 licensed amateur radio operators in the U. S. ranging from age 9 to over 100. First organized in 1960, the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club has more than 160 members. For information, visit tamiamiarc.org.

Habitat for Humanity gains $100,000 grant from Publix

Publix Super Markets Charities recently donated $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity Sarasota to support their mission to build a Habitat Sarasota home.

The grant will allow Habitat Sarasota will assist a low-income family and provide an affordable mortgage. The Publix Charities homeownership program aims to uplift families from unhealthy, substandard, or overcrowded housing conditions.

“We appreciate the lead house sponsorship from Publix Super Markets Charities as well as the numerous Publix employees who have spent time volunteering on our build site," said Renee Snyder, Habitat Sarasota’s president/CEO. "Their generous contributions and community investments have brought about lasting change in Sarasota through affordable homeownership."

Around and about

· Tickets are on sale for the 30th annual Brunch on the Bay, the signature philanthropic event for the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. The Nov. 3 event supports scholarships and campus initiatives and has raised almost $7 million in scholarships for over 2,000 students. For tickets, information and sponsorships, visit tinyurl.com/5t3mx4fc.

· Art Ovation Hotel, 1255 N. Palm Ave., in Sarasota will host Piano Friends' 16th anniversary party on June 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The group of pro/am pianists, which meets monthly at venues around Sarasota, has grown to 20 members, playing different piano stylings. The anniversary event's grand finale features international concert pianist Eleonora Lvov.

Submissions by Sharon Kunkel, Shannon Maloney, Maria Reitan, Dwight D. Sullivan, Susie Ellis, Marc Masferrer, and Debye Bernard.

