Sarah Jessica Parker Just Pulled an Oprah and Released a Rival List of Favorite Things for 2023

Oprah Winfrey isn't the only one helping us get our shopping done this holiday season. Sarah Jessica Parker, 58, just teamed up with Amazon to release her 2023 gift guide, seemingly taking a page out of the media mogul’s book. From Dyson Airwrap Multi-Stylers ($599) to Dior Addict Lip Maximizers ( $42 ; $40), these are a variety of must-have items that you can start shopping now, all hand-picked by SJP.

We’ve often looked to the star for inspiration, given that she's been affecting trends since her days on Sex and the City and continues to do so with her role on the sequel series And Just Like That. But SJP’s Favorite Things list isn't focused solely on fashion. In fact, the roundup includes everything from candles and hand steamers to dutch ovens and espresso machines. Keep scrolling to see ten of the selected items below and shop the entire list of items here.

Bring good energy into your home with this spiritual assorted candle pack, featuring 40 mini taper candles in ten different colors. Whether you want to include them in an altar, ceremony, party or other special occasion, these unscented candles have a long-lasting burn time and a variety of uses.

$12 at Amazon

Any Sex and the City fan knows that Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, can't pass up on a stylish pair of shoes, and in real life, SJP also appreciates eye-popping footwear. Now, she’s launched her own brand of clothing and you can nab these sparkly heels from the collection, which feature a crystal ornament buckle and a 70 mm block heel.

$465 at Amazon

If you prefer your lipsticks to be glossy, try this long-lasting lip maximizer from Christian Dior (in the color Rosewood, as recommend by Parker). The shade not only has a minty scent, but it leaves you with smooth, hydrated lips and a volume-maximizing effect.

$42 ; $40 at amazon

Calling all at-home chefs! Have you been looking for a stylish dutch oven to add to your kitchen cabinets? SJP recommends the 2.75 qt Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Shallow Round Oven, which may have a hefty price tag, but will function as a staple in your kitchen for many years to come.

$290 at amazon

If you're looking for a relaxing essential oil, try doTERRA’s Patchouli, which has a minty, grounding scent and promises to offer a balancing effect on your emotions, all the while providing its user with a smooth, glowing complexion.

$43 ; $40 at amazon

You've likely heard of Dyson’s Airwrap Multi-Styler, which changed the game for at-home hair treatment. Clearly, Parker loves the complete set, which gives its users the option to curl, shape, smooth and reduce flyaways (all without extreme heat).

$599 at amazon

Need a gift for that special man in your life? Try this citrusy, woody eau de toilette from Guerlain, which is described as having top notes of orange, bergamot and lemon, heart notes of nutmeg and pepper and base notes of vetiver, tobacco and tonka bean.

$130 at amazon

We've all had those mornings where we're in a rush and don't have time to pull out the ironing board. Luckily, the Electrolux handheld steamer can get wrinkles out in a flash, with a reheat time of only 30 seconds. Plus, this set also includes a fabric brush, lint brush and steam nozzle.

$75 ; $60 at Amazon

Bring the café to your counter with the Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine, which is compact, easy-to-use and saves energy by turning off automatically when it's not in use.

$230 ; $169 at amazon

This scentless, instant volumizing spray will quickly become a staple of your beauty routine, thanks to its hair-strengthening proteins and hydrating effect. Oh, and it's paraben-free, mineral oil-free and cruelty-free.

$22 at amazon

