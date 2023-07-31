Sapphire Textile Mills Joins Forces with Sourcery

Pakistan-based Sapphire Textile Mills has joined the Direct-to-Grower program of Sourcery, the comprehensive global sourcing solution that connects brands, manufacturers and growers on a platform that facilitates transparency along the entire textile value chain.

By joining forces with Amsterdam-based Sourcery, Sapphire reinforces its commitment to sustainable practices and responsible sourcing in the textile industry. It also reiterates its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, integrity, and social and environmental impact in the products it manufactures and sells.

More from Sourcing Journal

According to Nabeel Abdullah, COO of Sapphire Textile Mills, joining Sourcery is another step toward revolutionizing the way the company sources raw materials such as cotton and builds a more sustainable and traceable supply chain.

“Our combined efforts will empower growers, strengthen local communities and promote eco-friendly practices across the textile sector,” Abdullah said.

Direct-to-Grower is founded on the notion that manufacturers like Sapphire are critical to moving the industry forward with their knowledge, skills and innovative qualities to solve the textile industry’s most complex commercial and sustainability dilemmas. Sapphire’s participation as top supplier of home and non-denim materials, yarn and fabric, is expected to encourage other Pakistani manufacturers to come aboard. This will help fortify Sourcery’s efforts to drive market transformation to scale.

Crispin Argento, managing director and co-founder of Sourcery, noted how the organization will profit from Sapphire’s expertise and reputation in textiles, as well as its leadership in sustainability to propel the whole team forward in the effort to create a more ethical and responsible textile sector, one that benefits people and the planet.

Story continues

“Sourcery is excited to have Sapphire Textile Mills on board as a key partner,” Argento said.

Sourcery and Sapphire will work closely with cotton growers to establish direct sourcing relationships that have full visibility to the farm, while making certain growers are acknowledged and rewarded for advancing commercially and environmentally. Direct trade and a streamlined supply chain will lead to more transparency and sustainable sourcing, leading more growers to engage in responsible practices.

There are plans to extend Direct-to-Grower to Brazil, Australia and East Africa, as well as other regions around the world. This will give Sapphire access to more diverse, traceable and environmentally friendly fiber sources well into the future.

Click here to read the full article.