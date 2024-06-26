From a Sapphire Ring to a Wolfgang Puck Feast: 5 Remarkable Offerings From The Vault by Robb Report

As we head into the dog days of summer, it can be hard to think about anything besides beating the heat. But The Vault by Robb Report is here to take your mind off the scorching temperatures. Our new online shop is full of one-of-a-kind treasures to gift your loved ones—or even yourself.

The five latest additions span everything from dazzling jewelry to fabulous adventures around the globe, suitable for homebodies and world travelers alike. If you’re looking to pop the question, there’s a beautiful sapphire engagement ring. Gourmands can head to Los Angeles for a Wolfgang Puck feast, while those searching for a more far-flung locale have the option of venturing to New Zealand, Central America, or Greece.

Below, explore five singular items and experiences available only at The Vault.

A Three-Carat Sapphire Engagement Ring by Hannah Florman

Price: $54,000

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but some women prefer a little more character when it comes to their jewelry. Enter Hannah Florman, an up-and-coming American jeweler who crafts engagement rings with untraditional gemstones. This three-carat cushion-cut sapphire version is the perfect example: The center stone is flanked by two 0.75-carat side diamonds, and the setting will be custom-designed to the taste of the wearer, in either platinum or 18-karat white gold. It would be difficult for anyone to say no when presented with this ring.

Adventuring in New Zealand at Flockhill, the Ultra-Luxe Working Ranch

Price: $265,000

If you consider yourself an outdoorsy person, there may be no better destination for you then New Zealand’s Flockhill Lodge. The luxe working ranch includes space for hiking, biking, horseback riding, fly-fishing, and more among its 36,000 acres. With this experience, up to four couples will have the chance to engage in all those activities, with five nights split between the property’s newly opened villas and the main homestead. (The latter features an infinity pool, a spa, a wine cellar, and indoor and outdoor dining rooms, in case relaxing is more your speed.) Along with the on-site activities, you’ll also have access to a helicopter that can take you sightseeing, with up to 15 hours of flight time. Your average New Zealand vacation, this is not.

Superstar Chef Wolfgang Puck Cooks a Private Dinner for Eight at Spago in L.A.

Price: $100,100

Wolfgang Puck sits at the top of the pyramid when it comes to celebrity chefs. The Austrian cook is well known for building the menu at the Oscars, and he has catered for stars like Madonna. Now, you could be the next person treated to a Wolfgang Puck meal—with an exclusive twist. You and seven friends will be treated to a full restaurant buyout of Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills, where he’ll personally whip up a feast including classic items and new dishes alike. There’ll be a wine pairing, of course, and Puck will be available to chat throughout the evening. (We know he has some good stories to share.) You’ll leave with signed copies of his latest cookbook and photos with the chef, too.

An Eco-Luxe Getaway in Central America’s Exclusive Enclave

Price: $98,900

There may be no better way to experience Nicaragua than this eight-day trip through the country for you and one other guest. The first leg will have you staying at the luxury resort Nekupe, where your suite will be accompanied by a dedicated butler. While you can enjoy activities like horseback riding and mountain biking on the property, you’ll also jet off to Granada for a peek inside the rum- and cigar-making processes. (You’ll leave with your own cigars and an 18-year-old bottle of rum to boot.) Then you’ll head to the beachside Mukul Resort. There, a half-day catamaran sail awaits, as does surfing in the pristine waters with a tutor at your side. It’s a best-of-all-worlds trip, encompassing the mountains, the city, and the beach.

A Creative Week in Greece’s Hottest Destination, Paros

Price: $138,000

Maybe you feel like you’ve already done Greece. But you certainly haven’t done it like this. The island of Paros is one of the most in-demand destinations right now, and you and up to 13 others will get to enjoy it from a six-bedroom villa facing right toward the sunset. While you could spend all week relaxing there, the trip includes some pretty elite experiences. You’ll take a ceramics class from one of the island’s most well-known creative families, with items to take home yourself. Then a tour of the Temple of Apollo will be led by the head archaeologist currently excavating the ruins. If that’s not enough, you’ll also take a kitesurfing lesson at a world-class center.

