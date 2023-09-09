The No. 1 bestselling poncho 'withstood hurricane rains at Disney' and it's on sale for as little $20

What is it?

Ready to get wet this fall? Neither are we. Dressing for rainy weather is never fun and almost never stylish. But we've got a fun solution that might just brighten a dreary day. It's the SaphiRose Hooded Rain Poncho and it comes in 42 different patterns and colors — from Van Gogh's Starry Night to a delightful gradient green, there's a color in the there that won't be as drab as the weather.

Why is it a good deal?

We are headed into a chilly and damp fall and right now, you can get this poncho for as little as $20! The price varies depending on the color you choose, but anyway you slice the price, staying dry is worth every penny!

Why do I need this?

Saying goodbye to summer means welcoming (however begrudgingly you do it) colder, wetter weather. While it might not yet call for a waterproof parka, you'll probably need something to protect you from the autumn downpours. Not only will the SaphiRose Hooded Rain Poncho's polyester shell keep you dry when it sprinkles, it also has a polyester lining to protect you when the drips turn into a deluge. It has a big hood to keep your head dry, and it even has a big zippered pocket so you can store your wallet or phone.

Most of us like to be prepared for a storm, and this poncho makes that easy. It comes with a storage bag and carabiner so you can hook onto a backpack or toss into the trunk of your car to keep it handy for when it starts storming.

Staying dry has never been this pretty.

What reviewers say

Over 13,000 shoppers love this poncho so much, they've honored it with a perfect five-star rating. They use it to stay dry in just about any situation — from college football games to a rainy day at Disney.

"The game was delayed for 90 minutes and it rained like the world was flooding!" wrote a college football fan. "Size was ample so I could sit on the bleachers without a wet behind and the thumb elastic hooks helped keep my sleeves dry. It dried quickly and I stowed it away for the next season. SO happy I bought it with anticipation of a dreary day, it was well worth every penny."

"This is a fantastic rain poncho," raved another football fan. "It’s long enough to reach to my knees, is a great material, looks great. The adjustable hood is much appreciated during windy wet weather. I bought this for foul weather wear for college football games. Came in very handy...kept me dry and comfy during snow and rain!"

"Everyone needs one of these in the car," shared a rave reviewer. "Rainy fall days ahead — I'm glad I have this very convenient and low-priced poncho in the car 'just in case!' Much easier to manage than an umbrella which tends to turn inside out!"

"My mother (78 yrs) is on the larger size, very short & in a wheelchair," shared a doting daughter. "Finding a poncho that works for her AND covers the wheelchair- AWESOME!!! Plus, she can still snap it under her arms to keep the rain out! The fun part was that I could get my young daughter a matching one! They loved it. 😉"

"Withstood hurricane rains at Disney," wrote a five-star fan. "Used it during the rains and winds of hurricane Ian and it worked great. Very roomy and a good length also like that it zips and you can pull the hood tight around your face."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

