These Santiam Canyon outdoor destinations will reopen in 2024

Ever so gradually, beloved outdoor destinations in the Santiam Canyon are shaking off the ash and reopening from the worst wildfire disaster in state history.

From the Little North Santiam Canyon to the Detroit area — and just north of Lyons — a handful of new outdoor sites will open during the spring and summer of 2024.

There are still plenty of roads that will remain closed, particularly in the Opal Creek area, as crews work to replace bridges and roads destroyed by the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

Piety Island campground and day-use area, a boat-in destination in Detroit Lake, will reopen this summer for the first time since the 2020 Labor Day wildfires.

But, this year there will be new opportunity to explore the nearly 400,000 acres of the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires.

Here’s a guide to what’s newly open this year and what remains closed.

Opening for spring-summer 2024

Shellburg Falls (opens May 17)

Shellburg Falls was burned in the 2020 Beachie Creek Fire. It is set to reopen on May 17.

The beloved waterfall, hiking and mountain bike trails northeast of Stayton will reopen on May 17. Crews have been working to remove fire-burned hazard trees, replacing two bridges and rerouting trail. The biggest change is the trailhead will no longer be located off Fern Ridge Road. Instead, it will be at the old Shellburg campsite off Wagner and Shellburg roads.

Piety Island campground and day use (opens early June)

Piety Island campground and day-use will reopen this summer.

The boat-in campground and day-use area, in the middle of Detroit Lake, will reopen in early June, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. “That was a site we worked hard on all winter to get open for this summer,” said Eric Gjonnes, recreation staff officer for the Detroit District of Willamette National Forest. Both day-use and camping will reopen, including the hiking trail to the top of the Piety Knob.

Breitenbush Highway 46 (open with delays in June)

The popular Breitenbush corridor has reopened and partly closed a few times the past two summers as crews worked to remove hazard trees from the roadside. This summer, the entire road will reopen in June — and campsites will be open — but there will be multiple construction delays during the week. The upper portion of the road will remain closed during May and likely early June.

Little North Santiam parks (reopening May 15)

A staircase leads down to the river at Bear Creek Park, which will reopen on May 15.

The popular recreation corridor along the Little North Santiam River will reopen a few of its parks on May 15. North Fork Park will reopen parking and trail access down to its beach along the river. Bear Creek Park, previously a campground, will open access to a stairway leading to swimming spots along the river. New campsites are expected there next year.

Two sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management — Elkhorn Valley and Canyon Creek — could reopen for day use later this season, officials said.

Salmon Falls Park is expected to reopen summer of 2025.

Possibly opening later this summer

Whitewater Trail (could open in August)

The Whitewater Trail, into the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, was burned in 2017 and 2020. It is seen here after reopening in 2019. It is currently closed.

One of the most popular hiking trails in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, because it provides the quickest access to the alpine meadows and lakes of Jefferson Park, could reopen in August. The trail has been burned by both the 2017 Whitewater Fire and the 2020 Lionshead Fire.

The reopening would add more access to the northern half of the Jefferson Wilderness, which is open but has limited access due to roads that remain closed.

French Creek Road / Dome Rock / Tumble Lake trailheads (possible summer opening)

Tumble Lake and Tumble Falls, a popular hiking and camping destination just north of Detroit Lake, after the Beachie Creek Fire.

French Creek Road 2223, from Detroit and leading northward, may reopen later this summer. That would open access to the upper Dome Rock and Tumble Lake trailhead, a popular site for day-hiking and backpacking. Gjonnes said trail crews have been working on that area, which can currently be accessed from a lower trailhead in Detroit but is very steep and challenging.

Places that remain closed

Opal Creek area

Opal Lake and the surrounding Opal Creek Wilderness canyon was severely burned by the Beachie Creek Fire.

The Opal Creek Scenic Recreation Area and Wilderness burned extremely hot and access likely won’t be resorted for two to three years, Detroit district ranger Michelle King said. She did stress that trail crews are working hard so that once roads 2207 and 2009 reopen, recreation sites, campgrounds and trails will be ready to explore.

The Opal Creek area is technically open for cross-country travel, but it’s extremely difficult and hazardous, has led to difficult rescues and is not recommended, Gjonnes said.

150 miles of roads near Detroit and northern Mount Jefferson

This map shows the roads currently closed in the Detroit area due to damage from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires. Some of the roads will reopen this summer, but many will not.

Around 150 miles of roads near Detroit are having hazard trees removed and are being rebuilt over the coming two or three years. With the exception of French Creek and Whitewater roads, which could open this summer, all will remain closed for two or three years.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

