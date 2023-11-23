Santa's coming to town! 10 places to see him around Louisville

Santa Claus is coming to town. This is the best time of the year to be a kid or a kid at heart. From traditional pictures at area malls to sharing meals with St. Nick, this list of places where you can meet Santa and his gang this holiday season has something for everyone.

Merry Christmas!

Jefferson Mall Santa Pictures

James Sumner, 1, gets some encouragement from the new family pet, four-month-old golden retriever, Haley, after the youngster started to cry during his picture with Santa at Jefferson Mall on Monday evening. "We really wanted to have her in the pictures with him this year," mother, Whitney Sumner, said. Pet nights with Santa started at the mall years ago and has continued to grow in popularity. "We are having three pet nights this year because of the popularity of the event," Jefferson Mall marketing manager, Sara Enlow, said. "I'm not exactly sure what the strangest pet we've had brought in would be, perhaps a snake or hedgehog." The Jefferson Mall will host another pet night with Santa on Dec. 4 from 6PM to 9PM. Nov. 20, 2017

WHAT: Pictures with Santa for kids, kids-at-heart, and pets. Visits are free, and photo packages and keepsakes are available for purchase.

WHERE: Jefferson Mall Center Court, 4801Outer Loop

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. Santa hours: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. Special hours: closed Nov. 24; Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pets Photos with Santa, Mondays, Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are suggested. Photo packages start at $39.99. To schedule a time slot: shopjefferson-mall.com.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Santa Wonderland Santa pictures

WHAT: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's transform their stores into festive Christmas villages. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4-inch-by-6-inch studio-quality photo, receive a free shareable video, can mail their letters to Santa, and receive free giveaways while supplies last.

WHERE: Cabelas, 5100 Norton Healthcare Boulevard and Bass Bass Pro Shop, 951 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana

WHEN: Through Dec. 24

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations must be made in advance at: basspro.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland and cabelas.com/shop/en/santas-wonderland.

This pic is with the Jefferson Mall Santa. The sleeping baby is our granddaughter Tristen Jo. Tristen is now 17 years old.

WHAT: The visit with Santa at the Green Tree Mall is free and photos with Santa will be available to purchase from Cherry Hill Programs. Also, Pet Night and Santa Cares for children and families with special needs.

WHERE: Green Tree Mall, Center Court, Highway 65 and Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. Santa Hours: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (break 1-2 p.m.); Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. (Santa will take a break from 3-4 each day).

Pet nights: Pets must be leashed or in a carrier and will receive free holiday treats while supplies last. Enter through the Texas Roadhouse doors and walk down the hallway to JCPenney's Court with your pet. Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and 11, 4-7 p.m.

Sensory Friendly Santa: Sensory-friendly opportunity for children with special needs and their families to enjoy a private photo session and visit Santa Claus in a calming environment before the mall opens. Each child will receive a free plush and a bag full of holiday goodies. Enter through the Texas Roadhouse doors and walk down the hallway to JCPenney's Court. Dec. 3, 10-11 a.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are recommended but not required. Walk-ups are always welcome and will be accommodated on a space-available basis. Photo packages start at $39.99. greentreemall.com.

Mall-goers wait in line to get a photo with Santa Claus at Jefferson Mall the day before Christmas eve. Dec. 23, 2014.

WHAT: Oxmoor Center hosts photos with Santa, Pets Nights with Santa and Santa Cares Day for children with special needs and their families and can get a phone call from Santa.

WHERE: Oxmoor Center, South Wing, 7900 Shelbyville Road

WHEN: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pet Nights with Santa a Cares Day, Mondays, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, 11, 18, 4-7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are available as space permits. Select a date and time from the calendar on the website. Photo packages start at $39.99. oxmoorcenter.com.

Sauerbeck Family Drive-In 'The Polar Express' Experience

Santa Claus appearances in the Covid era require social distancing, and Sauerbeck Family Drive In is offering a safe and compliant way to enjoy the season while taking in holiday films on the big screen. 11/28/20

WHAT: The drive-in will show the Christmas movie featuring Tom Hanks in "The Polar Express." See Santa or Mrs. Claus, get treats at the drive-thru treat station (hot chocolate, candy cane, Christmas cookies and a Silver Bell) and an on-screen introduction from Santa and Mrs. Claus of a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas."

WHERE: Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, 3210 D.W. Griffith Lane, La Grange, Kentucky

WHEN: Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6-8:30 p.m.

COST: Pricing is per carload of up to six people. If you have more than six people in your car, you may add up to two additional admissions for $8 each

MORE INFORMATION: sauerbeckfamilydrivein.com.

WHAT: Join Santa in the Louisville Bat Clubhouse for a special holiday breakfast buffet catered by Outback Steakhouse, plus get a family photo with Santa, and take part in cookie decorating and ornament crafting. Presented and catered by Outback. Participants who bring a new, unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots will receive a free ticket voucher for a Louisville Bats home game during the 2024 season. Breakfast is scrambled eggs, buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup, bacon, orange juice, milk, coffee, and water.

WHERE: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

WHEN: Dec. 2, 8-10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to noon.

MORE INFORMATION: Photo with Santa is delivered digitally after the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors opens 10 minutes before each scheduled breakfast time. Tickets start at $30, $28 for children, free for ages 2 and younger with a ticketed adult. batsbaseball.com.

Skaters take to the ice on a rainy Saturday night in Paristown as the movie The Polar Express looms large on a cinema screen during the annual Fete de Noel Winter Holiday Festival. 12/19/20

WHAT: Photos with Santa. Includes up to six for one "take-your-own" photo session with Santa inside his house located on Brent Street at the Fête De Noël.

WHERE: Christy's Garden, 720 Brent St.

WHEN: Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 18-23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: $10 and includes admission for up to six for one "take-your-own" photo session. paristown.com.

WHAT: The Mary M. Miller riverboat transforms into a winter wonderland. This family-friendly event includes a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookies and hot cocoa, and plenty of festive activities.

WHERE: Mary M. Miller, Fourth and River Road

WHEN: Dec. 2, 9 and 16. Board at noon; cruise from 12:30-3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Tickets are $39.99 for ages 15-64; $38.99 for ages 65 and older; $24.99 for ages 5-14; free for ages 4 and younger. belleoflouisville.org

Gabbie Bruce, 6, reviews her Christmas wish list letter as she waits to see Santa at the Jefferson Mall Saturday afternoon. Nov. 15, 2014

WHAT: Visit Santa and enjoy a breakfast buffet that includes French toast, breakfast casserole, scrambled eggs, country ham, cinnamon rolls, and more. The holiday train will be set up.

WHERE: Walker’s Exchange, Galt House, 2nd floor, 140 N. Fourth St.

WHEN: Dec. 3, 10, 17, 9 a.m. to noon

MORE INFORMATION: $30, $12 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. walkerslouisville.com.

WHAT: Visit with Santa on a vintage fire truck and enjoy treats.

WHEN: Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville, Indiana

WHEN: Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: $3.50 for adults, $2 for children

MORE INFORMATION: vintagefiremuseum.org.

