Santa Rosa County Animal Services hosting Community Cats Day

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County residents will soon have an opportunity to take a step toward ensuring the health and safety of their community cats.

On Wednesday, May 22, the Santa Rosa County Animal Services is hosting Community Cats Day at the Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter at 4451 Pine Forest Road in Milton, Florida.

COMMUNITY CATS DAY LOCATION:

50 feral or stray cats will be accepted and administered free spay and neutering. In addition, the cats will also receive a rabies vaccination and ear tip.

Participants are required to be residents of Santa Rosa County and provide proof upon arrival. They are permitted to bring up to three community cats, and it will run on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Cats must also be heavier than 3 pounds, outdoor and unowned to be eligible for the program. Residents are also responsible for trapping and transporting cats to and from the shelter. Only one cat is allowed per trap, and every trap must be humane, and able to stand on its own.

A limited number of traps are available to rent from the Santa Rosa County Animal Services.

Cats are to be dropped off by 8 a.m. and picked up between 9 and 10 a.m. the following day, Thursday, May 23.

Visit the Santa Rosa County pet help resources tab on the county website for additional resources.

