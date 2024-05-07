Santa Fe named a top 100 place to live in the nation

May 6—The website Livability.com has named Santa Fe one of the best places to live in the country, placing it on a list of 100 top cities across the U.S., including one other in New Mexico.

For Santa Fe, a strong performance in the cost-of-living and environment, transportation and housing categories pushed it into the top 100. Livability, an online community research site, ranks cities based on eight categories.

Rio Rancho also made this year's list and made last year's list as well.

"Analysis of average rent and home prices relative to income in each city is also part of the selection process," the company stated in a news release.

Livability said on its website Santa Fe also earned a top 10 nod for historic preservation.

"Just an hour's drive from Albuquerque, the city has a thriving cultural scene and is home to the famous Fiestas de Santa Fe, which has taken place since 1712," the company wrote. "In addition, Santa Fe's gorgeous landscape makes the city a romantic destination."