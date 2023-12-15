Santa and Mrs. Claus began their yearly trip to spread Christmas cheer through Oxnard on Thursday.

Joined by a cast of elves and civil servants, the couple will lead their reindeer sleigh through a different community each day through Dec. 22. The annual Santa Float Tours begin around 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.

This year marks the return of pit stops to allow Santa to speak to the naughty and nice. The stops were put on hold during the pandemic.

Jessy Tapia, Oxnard’s community services manager, said the event has been held annually since the 1960s.

Santa will follow predetermined routes each night with stops scheduled along the way, but plans could change, Tapia said.

Maps and updates on Kriss Kringle’s route will be posted daily at facebook.com/oxnardrec, or residents can call 805-402-0403. A live map tracking his route will also be made available each day.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Santa Claus starts weeklong tour of Oxnard, California