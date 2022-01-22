These sanity savers will help you stress less this year

Yahoo Life Videos

Mining kids’ original thoughts as a source of entertainment has a long and cute history, from Johnny Carson’s reading of school-age kids’ letters on the Tonight Show in the 1970s and Rosie O’Donnell sharing children’s jokes on her 1990s talk show, to Jimmy Kimmel featuring kids in video bits and, of course, the ongoing series Kids Say the Darndest Things and Kids React. But with Recess Therapy — the runaway-hit Instagram series that asks kids on the street to weigh in on topics from superheroes to climate change —creator, host and producer Julian Shapiro-Barnum is looking to shift from that groundwork. “I use it kind of as a counter text [to the] vetted kids who have gone through probably a couple rounds of interviews,” he tells Yahoo Life. “I've always found what makes Recess Therapy special is that it can be any kid — no studio … [or] casting call or anything. It’s really just the kids walking around Brooklyn.” And unlike some of the historic ways of approaching kids and their humor, he adds, “I try to meet them exactly where they're at and, like, feel like a peer with them a little bit.”