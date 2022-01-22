These sanity savers will help you stress less this year

Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza shares 5 sanity-saving items to help you stress less in the new year. From added convenience in the kitchen to work from home game-changers, shop below to simplify your daily routine.

Shop the Video:

Salad Chopper Bowl

Rocketbook Reusable Notebook

Microwave Splatter Cover

Wifi Range Extender

Adjustable Lid Organizer

