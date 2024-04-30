New Sanibel restaurant opens for breakfast, lunch and dinner on east end of island

Brian Podlasek has always had a fondness for lighthouses.

“It started when I was a kid growing up in south Boston,” said the owner of the Magic Bus and soon-to-be-rebuilt Island Cow on Sanibel. “I always saw one. Then here, I could see the light from the (Sanibel) lighthouse from my bedroom window while going to sleep every night. I’ve always had a fascination for them.”

So when it came time to name his newest venture on the island's east end, he “went old school.”

“Wickies was an interesting term for lighthouse keepers,” said the co-owner of Wickies Lighthouse Restaurant. “It’s such a fun name. People will ask about it, and I tell them.”

Lobster cargot, a twist on classic French escargot, is on the lunch and dinner menu at Wickies Lighthouse.

The lighthouse theme works on another level too.

A fire closed Island Cow, owned by Brian and his wife Elke, in August 2022. When Hurricane Ian roared through in September 2022, it washed away Max and Bridget Kolshak’s restaurant, The Mad Hatter.

The longtime friends teamed up to open The Magic Bus in February and Wickies on April 1 in the Seahorse Shops plaza on the east end of Sanibel.

The bar top at Wickies Lighthouse is luxurious.

“This is a different thing the east end hasn’t had,” Brian said. “It brings focus here, a neat spot for people to go to and see something new.”

And they sure have been finding it.

“We have reservations every evening,” Elke said. “We have locals and day travelers. A lot are coming over and over and over again. People love it.”

It starts with breakfast — from 8-11:30 a.m. — where you’ll find loaded buttermilk waffles and pancakes (topped with fresh fruit, chocolate chips, Nutella, whipped cream and more), omelets, and classics, from steak & eggs to biscuits & gravy.

The strawberry zinfandel salad, pictured with grilled salmon added, is on the lunch and dinner menu at Wickies Lighthouse.

“We have a chef-inspired menu that we keep adding to,” Brian said. “We’re always trying new things. I’m going to need a treadmill. Crème Brule French toast and more Benedicts — lobster, shrimp, salmon.”

More creativity is served during lunch (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.), from the blueberry jalapeno or pear gorgonzola flatbreads to the strawberry zinfandel salads or bacon fig wrap. They’re all scattered among burgers, tacos and other sandwiches, salads, and appetizers.

“The crab cakes are fantastic,” Brian said. “I try them everywhere I go, and these are excellent.”

You’ll find the same apps, salads, flatbreads, a burger and fish tacos on the dinner menu (4-9 p.m.), along with some serious steak, lobster and seafood dishes.

Have drinks along the outdoor rail at Wickies Lighthouse on Sanibel.

Lunch and dinner specials change daily, “depending on what fish is in.”

Desserts are also available, including the beloved Hatter cheesecake, the “same recipe from The Mad Hatter” according to Elke.

“We have dinner reservations being booked for six weeks ahead,” she added. “We’ve been pretty slammed at night. But don’t worry. We always have room to accommodate everyone.”

The bright, stylish dining room has six tables and four whitewashed wood booths practically floating on a deep sea-blue floor. A handful of seats and three more booths appear in the chic, intimate bar area.

Booths line one wall at Wickies Lighthouse on Sanibel.

Guests can also walk up to a full-service window to grab drinks — from signature cocktails to beer and wine — or a bite to enjoy outside. Outdoor seating includes a few more tables and a stool-lined counter.

“People love the bar inside and the outside window,” Elke said. “Some stop just for a cocktail and come back for dinner later. They come for bloody marys, mimosas and manmosas (with vodka, bubbly, beer and fruit puree). Word is spreading. People really love to hang out and have cocktails.”

“Fish tacos and margaritas just can’t be beat,” said Brian, who first came to Sanibel with his snowbird parents in the late 1970s and early '80s, before moving down in 1990. “I find myself eating here more in four weeks than I ate at the (Island) Cow in four years. I was always moving there, always busy. The east end of the island has its own feel to it. It's like you’re on vacation.”

Wickies Lighthouse Restaurant, 362 Periwinkle Way, Suite 2, Sanibel; open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; call (239) 472-0011 for reservations or more info; wickieslighthouserestaurant.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

