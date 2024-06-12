Sangamon county Fair among 5 things to do Father's Day weekend in Springfield

If dad is a Jimmy Buffett fan, this Father's Day is going to be a memorable one.

Looking for something to do with the whole family? Whether it’s deep diving into history with the kiddos, enjoying live music, or diving across a bar for another round, there’s plenty to do in Springfield this weekend.

Here are five things we found to do.

Sangamon County Fair

What: An annual favorite is back in the area with concerts, ride and more to beat the heat in the middle of June. This year's fair brings back typical Fair food along with some new events, like a car show.

When: 9 a.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Sunday

Where: 318 W. Birch St., New Berlin

More: Tickets, parking costs, new attractions: Everything to know about the Sangamon County Fair

Capital Area Concert Band’s 50th Anniversary Performance

What: For their golden anniversary, the Capital Area Concert Band has pulled out all the stops with a program celebrating the band’s history and performing favorite compositions of founding members. Interim Conductor Andy VanDeVoort features selections of favorite composers of the current band, former members and a set to highlight honoring the nations and veterans as the event falls on Flag Day.

When: 6:30 p.m. on Friday

Where: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, 212 N. 6th St., Springfield

More: This is a free concert for the entire community, but registration for seats must be made ahead of time at presidentlincoln.illinois.gov.

Henson Robinson Zoo Day

What: The City of Springfield proclaims June 15 as Henson Robinson Zoo Day, so to celebrate all ages have free admission into the park from open to close.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: 1100 E. Lake Shore Drive, Springfield

More: A map of the park and exhibits can be found online under the Springfield Park District.

Juneteenth Celebration in downtown

What: Part of Juneteenth Inc Springfield celebration, Comer Cox Park is being transformed for the holiday into a lively stage for music, over 20 vendors and more. Play games to win prizes or check out the car and bike show, artist Morris Day and the Time will play enough music to keep Springfieldians going all day.

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Comer Cox Park on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

More: While entry is free, RSVPing online at juneteenthinc.com is encouraged.

Chicken Fry and tropic rock with the Boat Drunks

What: Voted the Top Rock Band of the Year seven times by Trop Rock Music Association, The Boat Drunks are bringing out the saltshakers and maracas to bring Springfield a taste of comfort, while transporting them to the tropical beaches of Margaritaville. A little bit of original music and a little bit of Jimmy Buffett, The Boat Drunks are taking over the Firefighters Lake Club right off the water in a sure to be packed clubhouse.

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: 940 W. Lake Shore Drive, Springfield

More: More information about The Boat Drunks, Firefighters Lake Club and the chicken menu can be found on Facebook.

