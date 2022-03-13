Sandra Bullock plans another break from acting: 'I am just going to take some time to be a mom'

Sandra Bullock is ready to take a step back from the big screen.

The Oscar-winning actress, 57, revealed at the SXSW Film Festival that she's planning a lengthy hiatus from her professional career, instead hoping to spend more time with her two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

"I am just going to take some time to be a mom," Bullock explained, Fox News reported.

Prompted by a question in the audience, Bullock added that when the kids are older, she would love to work on more film projects within the Hispanic and Chicana communities.

"I love stories that show the imperfection of love within families and communities," she said. "I would love to continue doing that when I’m done being a mom. I’ll get back to it. I don’t know when. Probably when they’re teenagers, solidly 16- or 17-year-olds."

Bullock has spoken openly about her experience parenting two Black children as a white woman. During an appearance on Red Table Talk last year, host Jada Pinkett Smith asked Bullock if she ever received criticism for adopting Black children. Bullock answered in the affirmative.

“There’s a lot of it,” she explained, adding, “But guess what? Not my problem.”

Bullock also admitted sometimes thinking that things would be easier if her children's skin matched her own.

“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," she said.

Despite facing some criticism, Bullock has said that she feels her children, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, were destined to be hers. In 2005 after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast, Bullock knew she would soon become a parent.

“I knew. Like, just something told me that my child was there [in New Orleans]. It was weird. It was very, very weird," Bullock told Hoda Kotb on Today in 2018. When she met Louis, it was love at first sight.

“I just said, ‘Oh, there you are.’ It’s like he had always been there. It’s like he fit in the crook of my arm. He looked me in the eyes, and he was just — he was wise. My child was wise," she explained. "The beautiful thing that I was constantly told was: ‘The perfect child will find you. You will find your child.'”

While Bullock's focus is fully on her family these days, the actress says she has no interest in tying the knot with her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, whom she has called the "love of my life."

"I am someone who went through the divorce process," Bullock shared on Red Table Talk, Yahoo Life previously reported. "We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever. So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother. I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man."

