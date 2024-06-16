'A sanctuary on the village doorstep': Pond-front Centerville home at $695K

Close to everything, yet a world away, this lovely pond-front Centerville home offers beautiful views and a delightful sense of serenity.

"It's a wonderful retreat," said listing agent Maggie Fearn of Sotheby's International Realty. "A sanctuary on the village doorstep."

Priced at $695,000, the Cape-style home features two bedrooms and three full bathrooms with 2,282 square feet of living space.

"Every single room is designed to take in the maximum natural light and to maximize the views," said Fearn.

The main level offers a breathtaking open design flow, with large living, dining and kitchen spaces graced by picture windows, opening to an extensive deck that overlooks Lumbert Pond. Exposed beams, wide wood floorboards and a wood-burning fireplace add warmth and beauty.

This lovely pond front home in Centerville offers tranquil natural surroundings and great views.

The primary suite and a full bathroom are located on the second floor, a delightfully private perch with wonderful views and plenty of space. The beautifully finished lower level offers wonderful space for gatherings and flows to a walkout patio with more views of the pond. Mature gardens surround the home, adding splendor throughout the seasons.

And don't forget to bring your canoes and kayaks, as a bucolic path leads down to your own private pond-front launching spot.

The home is located about three miles from Craigville Beach and the shopping and dining attractions of Hyannis are about five miles away. It's also an easy three mile drive to Route 6, when it's time to launch a longer adventure.

But it might be tough to leave this wonderful pondside paradise. The tranquility, splendid natural surroundings and the thoughtful design of the house offer an amazing combination that is hard to beat.

House details for 538 Lumbert Mill Road in Centerville

Address: 538 Lumbert Mill Road, Centerville

Price: $695,000

Rooms: two bedrooms, three full bathrooms

Square feet: 2,282

Lot size: 0.81 acre

Year built: 1979

MLS#: 22402590

Contact: Maggie Fearn, Sotheby's International Realty, 508.369.7189

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod house for sale: Peaceful Centerville pond front home at $695K