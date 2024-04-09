Sanctuary housing Paul O'Grady's owls is at risk

Brian Maxted says looking after the owls gives him a purpose in life [BBC]

A pair who keep dozens of owls in their garden, including those which belonged to comedian Paul O’Grady, say they desperately need donations or the birds could be killed.

Brian Maxted and Barbara Mills run Folkestone Owl Rescue from their home, and fund it with their pensions.

The pair previously exhibited the owls to help cover the cost of running the rescue centre but had to stop because did they not have a licence, which they say has put its future in doubt.

“The owls can’t be released because they don’t know how to hunt, so there’s a good chance they would have to be put to sleep, which would break my heart,” Mr Maxted told BBC Radio Kent.

Mr Maxted said he likes to exhibit the owls because they make people smile [BBC]

The sanctuary has been rescuing owls in distress for 35 years and is now home to more than 40 of the birds, including those of the late Paul O’Grady.

“There was no one else to look after them, so I said could I possibly take them in,” said Mr Maxted.

The sanctuary says it has been told it needs a licence to continue showing the owls at schools, care homes and in the town centre, so is searching for a retired solicitor to volunteer their time to help complete the paperwork.

Anyone who can donate their time or money is also being asked to get in contact.

“It’s not for me, it’s for the birds. Our aim in life is to make people happy," said Mr Maxted.

