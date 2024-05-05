San Diego teachers can get free admission to USS Midway Museum in May

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — May is Teacher Appreciation Month and the USS Midway Museum is celebrating by offering San Diego County teachers free admission all month long.

San Diego County credentialed K-12 teachers can get free, single-day admission to the USS Midway Museum until May 31.

First-ever ‘LEGO World Parade’ debuts May 24 at Legoland California

The USS Midway was the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, commissioned Sept. 10, 1945. The Midway was decommissioned in San Diego on April 11, 1992 after a long and storied history you can read here.

It was donated to the 501(c)3 nonprofit San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization in 2003, opening as the USS Midway Museum in June 2004.

Grab a SeaWorld Preschool Fun Card for little ones for 2024

Teachers can grab their free ticket at the Midway ticket booth by presenting their active teaching ID.

Also this month, Midway Museum members can show their membership card to get free admission to participating museums across San Diego County, part of “The Big Exchange.” The promotion lasts from May 1-18.

The USS Midway Museum is located at the Navy Pier in downtown San Diego.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.