San Antonio to Salado: 5 cool history day trips that won't take you too far from Austin

When you fantasize about summertime day trips in Central Texas, dreams likely transport you to pools, lakes and swimming holes. Places to cool off.

There's another kind of day trip that can tickle the mind while soothing the body, if you know how do it right.

Of the dozens of day trip destinations within fairly easy reach of Austin, we picked these five historic spots to get your motors started.

Monument Hill in La Grange

(Round-trip drive time: 2 hours)

Perhaps you've noticed this high point while driving past La Grange on Texas 71. To the south rises a hill above the Colorado River that stands out like no other. Head there.

A Texas State Historic Site, elegiac Monument Hill is shaded by trees that are, at times, monuments in themselves.

The first order of business, then, might be a refreshing repast taken at one of the many discreetly spaced picnic tables. For my last visit, I picked up an enormous "Back Porch Sandwich" from Back Porch BBQ, located at the crossroads of Texas 71 and U.S. 77.

One can find plenty of history and nature in this park. Recognized as a meditative spot early on, it was selected in 1848 as a cemetery for the Texans who died in the Dawson Massacre (1842), along with the dead of the Texan Santa Fe (1841) and Mier (1842) expeditions, and those captured during Gen. Adrián Woll's raid on San Antonio (1842).

You see, the 1840s was an unsettled decade for the new republic, as Mexico and Texas asserted their territorial claims without engaging in decisive battles. A soaring art-deco slab, decorated with some low-relief figures, was added to the renovated tomb for the dead of these conflicts in 1936 during the Texas Centennial.

To find out how the disputes were settled during the Mexican American War in the late 1840s, visit the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum for its current exhibit on the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

The hill hides some other historical treasures: A few dozen yards away, one finds the solidly built Kreische House, furnished and decorated with pieces that reflect how its residents lived during the mid-19th century.

In a low spot below the house sits the extensive remains of the Kreische Brewery, which can be seen from an elevated viewing point or fairly close-up, although with restrictions. (414 Texas 92 Spur, La Grange, thc.texas.gov/historic-sites/monument-hill)

Fran Hoerster watches workers set a new crown on top of the Mason County Courthouse in Mason on Wednesday April 19, 2023. Residents lined the town square to watch workers secure the cupola to the courthouse that was heavily damaged in an arson fire in 2021.

Courthouse Square in Mason

(Round-trip drive time: 4 hours)

Mason is one of those Hill Country towns that has — so far — not been spoiled by overly curious tourists. The round-trip drive time — to and from this county seat — is longer than the other excursions recommended here, but the route through the rugged countryside is a treat in itself.

The chief magnet these days is the Mason County Courthouse, completely rebuilt in 2023 after an arsonist set the structure afire in 2021. For me, one of the reporting thrills of the past few years was to watch as a new dome was hoisted atop the courthouse, while practically the whole town cheered on all four sides of the long square, many of them protected from the elements by the generous shade structures positioned in front of older buildings.

This is not the only courthouse Mason County lost in a fire. The first, which stood on the northeast side of the courthouse grounds, also burned down.

"The first one burned on Jan. 21, 1877, during the Hoodoo War," said local historian Fran Hoerster in 2023. The extended conflict, sometimes called the Mason County War, was really a series of feuds and lynchings related to cattle rustling that sometimes pitted German Americans against Anglo Americans. "People rushed in to grab the land records. Got most of them. But we lost brand records, marriage records, probate records. We had to start all over again," Hoerster said.

"There was a second courthouse somewhere over there (pointing toward the western side of the courthouse grounds), but we don't know exactly where, from 1879 to 1909. It was torn down. This one was finished in 1910."

Mason supports two historical museums, one on the square, which displays one of the county's famous topazes. Another is a magnificent old rock schoolhouse; a pre-Civil War fort; a fine modern library with a permanent exhibit on "Old Yeller" author Fred Gipson, a local; and a good deal of art.

There's plenty to eat and drink around the courthouse square. If you get a chance, visit the ornate Seaquist House; check for tour times and dates in advance.

A view of Main Street in historic downtown Bastrop.

Main Street in Bastrop

(Round-trip drive time: 1 hour)

Bastrop is not just an Austin suburb. That's a relatively recent role for this town that is older than Austin and fell a just few votes short of becoming the capital of Texas.

Not long ago, I explored the historic districts alongside Ken Kesselus, a Bastrop native, former mayor, retired Episcopalian pastor and community historian. Among the places we visited were Bastrop County African American Cultural Center, Bastrop Casino (an old German gathering place) and Calvary Episcopal Church.

The Museum and Visitors Center of the Bastrop County Historical Society (904 Main St.) is a good place to start. I wrote this about the excellent small museum: "Each display is clear, properly lighted and historically accurate, as far as I could surmise. Among others, two excellent exhibits cover the local coal industry, which I knew almost nothing about, and the cotton boom, which includes a map of the county's freedom colonies, with background about slavery and emancipation."

Kesselus and I shared a meal on the town's historic Main Street, which comes alive, especially on weekends in fair weather, and many buildings offer awnings or other shade devices. Several newcomers have opened shops and restaurants along this main stem. We lunched al fresco at Paw-Paw's Catfish House, which serves a fried, breaded catfish that is light as air and tender as a mother's love.

The Stagecoach Inn on Main Street in Salado goes back to 1861. Situated on the Austin to Waco stagecoach line as the Shady Villa Hotel, the old part of the complex was turned into a restaurant in 1943. [Andy Sharp for Statesman]

Stagecoach Inn in Salado

(Round-trip drive time: 2 hours)

If you grew up in Texas, you remember this old landmark, now situated along Interstate 35 north of Austin, as an inn and eatery suspended in amber. For decades, nothing changed. Recently, it has undergone a series of improvements that make it 1) a luxury resort of sorts, 2) a gateway to the revived Salado arts and crafts district, 3) an even more authentic expression, to me, of its ancient origins.

I wrote this recently about the place: "Part of the existing complex above Salado Creek goes back to the 1860s, when it was a true stagecoach stop known as the Shady Villa Hotel. Its restaurant was founded in the 1940s and was known for its unchanging menu and staff. A nearby modernist motel rose next to the interregional highway during the 1950s; it, too, seemed trapped in amber. The next layer was laid down during the past decade: a winningly reinvented restaurant and a luxury hotel complex that tempts one to stay the night."

Note that the restaurant, which is surrounded by cooling greenery, has gone through a series of temporary name changes, but it will always be the Stagecoach Inn.

The centerpiece of the still-new Pearl District in San Antonio is a luxury hotel with several attendant restaurants located in the renovated Pearl Brewery, also once home to the San Antonio Brewing Association. Around a leafy plaza find a food market, bookstore, condos and more eateries, including one associated with the Culinary Institute of America.

Pearl District in San Antonio

(Round-trip drive time: 3 hours)

I know, I know, Interstate 35. How do you get around that monster of a freeway that becomes a psychological barrier to visiting the other half of our quickly merging "mega-metro"? If you leave early on a weekend morning, at least the trip to SA is less stressful.

Once there, many of the historical attractions are readily at hand. One cluster of attractions downtown includes the Alamo campus, including the new Ralston Family Collections Center, the main plaza, with the San Fernando Cathedral and the Governor's Palace, along with, of course, the magical Riverwalk and its several historical destinations.

Another San Antonio historical jaunt requires a car in the summer, unless you were recently trained by the French Foreign Legion (see the 1999 movie "Beau Travail"): The Mission Trail south of downtown, which includes the other four 18th-century Spanish church complexes, each with its own discrete history. If you don't do it this time, do it later.

To fully combine history and refreshment, perhaps head north of downtown to the Pearl District.

The centerpiece of the Pearl District these days is the luxury Hotel Emma embedded in the1894 building that once housed the San Antonio Brewers Association, which produced Pearl Beer. Opened in 2015, the hotel includes an elaborate lobby bar filled with elements of the structure's former industrial role, as well as carefully selected local eateries on the ground level. (Try any of them!)

Bundled around the plaza are an indoor food market, a thriving bookstore, new condos, a music venue situated in a round building that once served as a stable, a riverside amphitheater, and several more restaurants, one of them associated with the San Antonio base of the Culinary Institute of America.

Still sweating? Duck into one of these oases for a long siesta, or stroll down the extended Riverwalk to the old Lone Star brewery that became, in 1981, the stunning — and air-conditioned — San Antonio Museum of Art.

