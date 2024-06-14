San Angelo's weekly restaurant inspections: How did they do?

The San Angelo/Tom Green County Health Department regularly monitors restaurants and food establishments for compliance with state food safety requirements.

Frequent inspections are essential in preventing the spread of foodborne illnesses through contamination and improper handling, storage and sanitation.

Scores for retail food establishments, food stores, mobile food units and school and daycare establishments inspected the week of May 26-June 1 are listed below. The Standard-Times obtained the information through an open records request.

Restaurant inspections

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in its most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Environmental Health Division inspectors fill out one page of these reports. Other Texas health divisions, such as in Taylor and Wichita counties, fill out multiple pages with details, providing more information the public can obtain about local establishments that handle food.

Any issues, comments or corrections are verbalized to local restaurants, according to Sandra Villarreal, the San Angelo-based health services director.

All food establishments are inspected in accordance with the Texas Food Establishment Rules, as adopted by the city of San Angelo.

Perfect Scores

Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Riverside Golf Club Road

The Secret Vineyard Day Spa, 19 S. Park St.

High to Moderates Scores

Carter's Sugar Shop, 28 N. Chadbourne St.: 97

Neighbors Cafe, 801 Rust St.: 94

Raw Studio & Gallery, 38 N. Chadbourne St.: 96

Pour House Pub, 115 Paint Rock Road: 95

For more information on Environmental Health's services or to file a complaint against a food establishment or other public health nuisance, call 325-657-4493.

